Multi-million-pound investment to transform transport links across Kirklees

A series of major transport schemes are set to begin this month as Kirklees Council gets ready to transform some of the districts’ key travel routes links in Dewsbury and Huddersfield.

Kirklees Council secured over £60 million from the Transforming Cities Fund, which will be used to deliver an ambitious programme of transport improvements to make it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport, connecting communities to more jobs, training and education opportunities.

From Monday 14 July, work is expected to start on the A638 Dewsbury to Cleckheaton Sustainable Travel Corridor. This vital route will link residents in Dewsbury, Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton to employment, education and healthcare, while strengthening links between Kirklees and Bradford.

The scheme will prioritise pedestrian safety with new controlled crossings and provide better public transport provision with a new bus lane on Bradford Road, improving reliability and making public transport a more convenient and attractive alternative to driving.

In addition, improvements are already underway on the Spen Valley Greenway enhancing accessibility, surface quality, lighting, signage and safety along the route.

Later in July, the first phase of the Huddersfield Rail Station Connections scheme will get underway on Northumberland Street in Huddersfield Town Centre.

Currently dominated by traffic and busy junctions, Northumberland Street is set for a major transformation and aims to bring the streets to life with high-quality paving, wider footways and improved cycle infrastructure, creating a more welcoming and accessible environment for all. After completion, Northumberland Street will benefit from improved traffic flow whilst prioritising pedestrians and inclusive access.

With further upgrades planed for Trinity Street and St. John’s Road, the Huddersfield Rail Station Connections scheme will improve links between the towns rail and bus stations, supporting more sustainable and efficient journeys.

Councillor Moses Crook, Deputy Leader of the council and Cabinet Member for Housing and Transport said:

“It’s great to see spades in the ground on these really important transport schemes.

“We understand that there will be some short term disruption, but once completed, these schemes are set to have lasting positive impacts, opening up better access to more education, employment and training opportunities across Kirklees and beyond.

“The works in Dewsbury and Huddersfield will be carried out with minimum disruption and I’d like to encourage people to continue to visit our town centres and support our fantastic independent businesses.”

To complete the projects efficiently and safety, traffic management will be in place at both sites. Details are available online at https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/transport-schemes.

These schemes form part of the council’s wider vision to create healthy, vibrant town centres where people can live, work and relax. They complement major investments including Dewsbury and Huddersfield bus stations, Network Rail’s multi-billion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade as well as the ambitious Our Cultural Heart project, Grade II listed George Hotel and the towns historic open markets, demonstrating the council’s commitment to revitalising towns and villages across Kirklees.

