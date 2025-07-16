New purpose-built care home on the way for Westcombe Park

Planning permission has been granted for a 66-bedroom care home at Vistry’s Westcombe Park development in Heybridge, near Maldon in Essex.

The care home will be operated by LNT Care Developments. LNT has been working with specialist developer Charterpoint and Vistry, the master developer of Westcombe Park, to deliver a new state-of-the-art care home as part of the development.

The three-storey care home will include high-quality en-suite wet rooms for each resident, lounges and dining areas, a café and a sky bar for residents and visitors to enjoy, a hair salon, cinema, a reception area, staff facilities, and 32 car parking spaces, including two accessible spaces and six electric car charging spaces, as well as ambulance and taxi drop-off points. Sixteen cycle spaces – eight for staff and eight for visitors – will also be provided, along with designated storage and charging areas for mobility scooters.

The care home, which has been designed to provide general residential care and residential dementia care, will feature landscaped gardens with direct access for residents.

The majority of energy used at the care home will be generated from onsite renewable sources such as ground source heating and photovoltaic panels on the roof, with a battery to store surplus energy.

The care home forms an integral part of the Westcombe Park community which aims to provide new homes to meet all affordability levels and stages of life. Westcombe Park includes a planned new neighbourhood centre, plans for which are being advanced by Charterpoint Group, comprising later living apartments, health centre, convenience store, other retail units, and a day nursery.

Giles Nursey, MD of Charterpoint, said: “We are very pleased to have received planning permission to build a modern care home at Westcombe Park to provide first-class care facilities for the local community. As a specialist developer who has delivered numerous care home schemes across the country, we are proud to be part of the team creating important facilities at this exciting garden suburb and feel sure that this care home will be a key community asset.”

Martin Leach, Managing Director, Vistry Strategic Land & Major Projects said: “The provision of a first-class care facility is a valuable addition for Westcombe Park, forming part of our wider ambition to create a well-rounded neighbourhood with the mix of homes, facilities and infrastructure that communities need. We are very pleased to be working in partnership with Charterpoint and LNT to provide this fantastic facility for the residents of Maldon.”

The care home will be delivered by LNT and operated by its sister company Crystal Care Collection.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals