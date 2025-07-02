OP appointed for Potenza Technology’s new UK headquarters

OP has been appointed to deliver the new UK headquarters for Potenza Technology, the battery research and development division of FPT Powertrain, part of Iveco Group.

The leading office interior design consultancy will design and construct a combined CAT A and CAT B fit out of 26,000 sq ft across two levels at the advanced battery technology facility. The project will transform the space into a modern headquarters that reflects Potenza and FPT’s position as a leader in automotive battery innovation.

The ground floor will house state-of-the-art software and testing laboratories featuring white, clinical environments essential for battery development work. A striking feature amenities area and flexible town hall space will serve as central gathering points, complemented by meeting rooms designed to facilitate collaboration between engineering, testing and office teams.

The first floor will accommodate office administration staff, creating a seamless connection between the technical and commercial operations through carefully planned circulation routes and shared amenities.

Central to the design philosophy is bringing together all team members in unified spaces. Rather than segregating workshop and laboratory staff in separate facilities, the new headquarters will feature a prominent amenities area where technical, administrative, and visiting teams can collaborate and socialise together.

The town hall space will incorporate mobile furniture to allow flexible reconfiguration for various events and presentations. A standout design feature will see half of a commercial vehicle integrated into the seating area, reinforcing the connection to Iveco Commercial vehicles.

The design will maintain the building’s EPC A rating while introducing exposed ceilings at 3.8 metres high and carefully positioned flooring interventions on the existing screeded surface. A mezzanine level will feature exposed services and selected flooring areas to create distinct zones within the open plan environment.

Employee wellbeing is central to the design, with a multifunction dedicated wellness room, accessible toilet and shower facility, and a games room. Technology integration will support seamless international collaboration, enabling teams to connect with colleagues across the Iveco Group’s global operations.

Gary Tailby, Managing Director at OP said “We’re delighted to be working with Potenza Technology to create their new UK headquarters. This project perfectly demonstrates our ability to blend highly technical laboratory environments with inspiring collaborative workspaces. The design breaks down traditional barriers between different teams, creating a unified environment where innovation can flourish. It’s particularly exciting to be working on a project that’s at the forefront of sustainable automotive technology.”

Deborah Lyall, Operations Project Manager at Potenza Technology said “We chose OP because they understood our vision of creating a headquarters that breaks down silos between different parts of our operation. The design brings together our technical teams with our office staff in shared spaces that promote collaboration and innovation. This project represents a significant step forward in establishing our presence as the UK headquarters for Potenza Technology and FPT within the Iveco Group”

OP was selected following a competitive tendering process, with the appointment based on the firm’s excellent design response, technical expertise and strong client relationships in the advanced manufacturing sector.

The project is scheduled for completion in September 2024.

