Procurement Hub extends Major Projects Framework 2 after generating £300million in social value

Procurement Hub, part of Places for People (PfP), is delighted to announce a two-year extension of its Major Projects Framework 2 (MPF2) after generating over £300million in social value.

The framework, which will now run until 2028, was launched in 2022, and has already delivered hundreds of local jobs and apprenticeships, creating new opportunities.

With the recent introduction of the new National Procurement Policy Statement (NPPS) alongside the Procurement Act, delivering social and economic value is more important than ever. MPF2 stands as an established and accredited service to help organisations meet these requirements.

Created to deliver a better way to build across the UK, MPF2 has supported all types of construction projects for a range of sectors from housing, health, transport, education and more.

The £4.2 billion framework was awarded the Gold Standard by Constructing Excellence last year, making Procurement Hub and PfP the first social enterprise and non-governmental organisation to receive this accreditation, as well as the first UK housing provider to be recognised.

Alan Heron, Director of Procurement for Procurement Hub and Places for People, said: “We are so proud of the results MPF2 has delivered so far and are delighted it has been extended until 2028. Designed to help the public sector build faster, smarter and fairer, the gold standard accreditation ensures construction projects not only meet high standards in efficiency and safety but also deliver long-term value and sustainable outcomes.

“With the NPPS now requiring contracting authorities to focus on driving economic growth, delivering social and economic value and building commercial capacity when making procurement decisions, we can confidently say the MPF2 covers all these areas and more.

“In addition to enabling clients to benefit in all areas of procurement, the projects also support local people and skills through apprenticeships and jobs, with 100% of surplus fees donated to charities, supporting social value projects or reinvested directly into the public sector.”

MPF2 has been established with three regional lots covering Scotland, England and Wales, and Northern Ireland, and sets out to be the most socially conscious, greenest, financially robust, and flexible framework available, enabling clients to benefit in all areas of procurement.

Robertson Construction Group (Scotland), Willmott Dixon Construction Ltd (England and Wales), and Farrans Construction (Northern Ireland) were appointed to MPF2 following a strict procurement process ahead of the 2022 launch.

With a total value of £1.821bn, 22 projects have been completed with 73 currently in progress across the UK.

Elliot Robertson, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Group, said: “Our long-standing partnership with Procurement Hub is rooted in trust, collaboration and a shared ambition to maximise value and community wealth building. MPF2 offers our customers an efficient and transparent route that ensures greater control from the start of projects, bringing in SME and the local supply chain earlier to create targeted, local socio-economic opportunities. This impact is evident in the 12 high-quality projects we have completed since 2022, worth £321 million, achieving 99.5% local and SME spend, and generating £142.5 million in measurable social value.

“With the extension of MPF2, we look forward to continuing this momentum – delivering best value for our customers, supporting communities, and ensuring our projects create lasting benefits where they are needed most.”

Chris Farr, Director for Strategic Accounts at Willmott Dixon said, “We’ve delivered some amazing projects for customers under the framework, including the new Soho Theatre in Walthamstow that’s just been completed, the multi award-winning Halifax Bus Station, a reconfiguration of Brent Civic Centre to improve the visitor experience, and Abergavenny Police Station to support local community policing. We’re delighted that the MPF2 is extending for a further two years, it will help us continue to provide excellent outcomes for customers which includes our programmes to deliver social value in local communities as a lasting legacy of our involvement in their projects.”

Mark Beacom, Pre-Construction Director at Farrans, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Procurement Hub to facilitate the delivery of the MPF2 extension in Northern Ireland. This framework provides all types of construction work for a range of sectors from health, transport, education and more, ensuring that much-needed projects can progress in a timely, sustainable and flexible way.”

Features of the MPF2 include

Transparent and low framework fees, which reduce for larger project values

100% of surplus fees generated are donated to charities, support social value projects, or be reinvested directly into the public sector

Low Carbon alternatives presented

100% renewable energy used on every site

A minimum of 85% of project values will be available to local supply chains and SMEs

Mandated Modern Slavery Awareness training for contractors on each project

Fast payment of sub-contractors (within 19 days)

Up to eight jobs created per £5m of project value

Immediate starts to projects – no further competitions required

Support from Procurement Hub’s dedicated framework management team.

