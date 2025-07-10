Promat updates Passive Fire Protection Handbook with new guidance on structural steel

Promat has released a significant update to its renowned Passive Fire Protection Handbook, which offers a go-to resource for best practice in specifying and installing passive fire protection systems across the UK construction sector.
The newly revised edition introduces an overhauled section on structural steel protection, aligned with the latest test standards and regulatory requirements. This new content supports contractors, designers and specifiers working to meet the heightened compliance demands introduced under the Building Safety Act.
The update reinforces the handbook’s role in promoting best practice and delivering peace of mind as the sector adjusts to tighter safety regulations. In particular, it supports the Golden Thread requirement by providing up-to-date and traceable technical detail on tested systems.
The newly updated structural steel section includes information on choosing the correct protective board, performance guidance for specialist steel protection boards including VERMICULUX®-S, PROMATECT®-250 and PROMATECT®-XW, installation guides for 1, 2, 3 and 4-sided encasements, and treatment of complex steel profiles, including cellular beams.
The handbook also covers how to calculate the level of protection needed, and guidance on achieving a range of fire resistance from 30 minutes up to 240 minutes. It also highlights the standards that need to be met, such as EN 13381-4 and EN 1363-1.
The revised content brings Promat’s technical guidance in line with the latest industry testing and performance criteria. Promat now offers the most comprehensive testing portfolio for structural steel fire protection available in the UK, making the handbook a vital reference for professionals involved in specifying and installing life critical safety.
Josh Slack, Commercial Director at Promat, said: “The Passive Fire Protection Handbook is one of the most trusted resources in UK construction. This update takes it to the next level. With the spotlight rightly on building safety, there’s a real desire for absolute clarity, certainty and compliance – and that’s exactly what this updated guidance delivers.
“It gives our customers the confidence they need when specifying structural steel protection, which is especially important as this continues to be a popular construction method.”
This structural steel update is part of Promat’s wider commitment to raising standards to support the latest legislation to improve building safety. By offering detailed technical data and real-world application guidance, the handbook helps to ensure that fire protection systems are not only specified correctly, but installed to perform as tested.
Josh added: “For anyone responsible for demonstrating compliance – from principal designers through to contractors and building owners – the handbook provides a reliable, thoroughly tested foundation to work from. It reflects Promat’s role as a proactive partner in the industry’s drive towards safer, more accountable construction.”
