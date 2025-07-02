Rodgers Leask and Powercem partnership brings first of its kind wetland project to Yorkshire

NATIONAL engineering consultancy Rodgers Leask has played a pivotal role in the delivery of a cutting-edge sustainable wetland project for Yorkshire Water, in collaboration with PowerCem Technologies.

Designed to manage storm overflows and reduce the environmental impact of wastewater treatment, the project in South Elmsall, Wakefield has already earned industry acclaim and is shortlisted for a national construction award this July.

As a long-term delivery partner of PowerCem, Rodgers Leask supported across the 25,000 sq m scheme using its varied engineering expertise. The final layout of the sustainable wetland cells and the cut and fill model were carried out by Rodgers Leask’s civil engineering team, while the geotechnical team oversaw the soil sampling, laboratory testing, geotechnical design, and site monitoring and verification.

The wetland system accommodates stormwater flows of up to 440 litres per second and was designed to significantly reduce carbon emissions, eliminate waste, and enable full recyclability at the end of the project’s life.

Andy Leask, director at Rodgers Leask, said: “From the ability to act as a shield against flooding by soaking up heavy rainfall and improving water flows, through to naturally absorbing and storing vast amounts of carbon, wetlands play a vital role in supporting biodiversity and combating climate change.

“The collaborative effort on this wetland scheme has been brilliant to see, and the recognition the project has already received is a testament to the success we can have when we come together to combine innovation and environmental responsibility.”

The initial project design would have required the removal of topsoil to landfill, import of clay, a 650m haul road and more than 2,000 HGV movements. The solution developed by Rodgers Leask and PowerCem instead stabilised existing site material in situ, which removed the need for landfill disposal or clay importation while also eliminating the need for a temporary haul road. Based on other projects, this is estimated to have reduced the carbon footprint of the project by 80%.

Andy continued: “My first project after I graduated in 1976 was a storage reservoir for Yorkshire Water and now, almost 50 years later, we have delivered a new scheme that sets an industry example for carbon reduction, reusability and sustainable design. I’m looking forward to seeing how we can apply our learnings from this project to more, larger-scale projects.”

