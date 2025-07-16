TCC appointed to Wolverhampton student apartment scheme

A leading Midlands construction consultancy has been appointed to support a prestigious student accommodation scheme in the heart of Wolverhampton.

Birmingham-based The Construction Consultants (TCC) has been appointed to support the £3.3 million Victoria Street scheme which will provide 63 self-contained one-bedroom units.

The development, close to Wolverhampton University, will also provide ground floor retail space. Each unit will include a kitchenette as well as associated amenities, and the third floor apartments have sweeping views across Wolverhampton city centre.

TCC is providing commercial and quantity surveying services to construction managers, Tamworth-based WB Property Group and employers agent services to Birmingham-based Beauford Group – a specialist in student accommodation projects. The development is due for completion in September this year.

TCC co-founder and director Sandeep Sunner said, “This is a prestigious student scheme in the heart of Wolverhampton which will create first-class, purpose built accommodation for its student residents, as well as superb views for residents on the top floor. We were brought in after the original main contractor went into administration and the site lay dormant for several years. We are delighted to be involved in such an imaginative scheme.”

TCC has a wealth of experience across public and private sectors including industrial, commercial, retail, leisure, care and residential projects. Headquartered in Bennett’s Hill, TCC is a multi-disciplined consultancy providing specialist project management, quantity-surveying, employers agent, building surveying and health and safety services to a wide range of sectors.

