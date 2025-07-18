Wagstaff Interiors Hosts Another Triumphant Charity Casino Night raising more than £27,000

Wagstaff Interiors Group and Umbrella Furniture once again transformed their Clerkenwell showroom into a casino pit, welcoming their suppliers and manufacturers for their annual charity casino night. This year’s event raised over £27,000, supporting Waste to Wonder and Global Orphan Empowerment Academy’s Sustainability Cookery School in Gambia.

Held at their London Showroom in Brewhouse Yard, Clerkenwell, the evening featured casino games, a prize raffle, and a celebration of community spirit. Funds raised will aid in equipping young Gambians with skills in sustainable cooking, agriculture, hospitality, and tourism, to foster education, future employment and food security.

The evening featured an impressive array of prizes donated by Wagstaff Interiors. Some favourite prizes amongst the attendees included a Vitra Eames chair, a series of red-letter day experiences, and a selection of Apple and Bose audio products.

Building on the impact and success of previous charity initiatives, which included a borewell project in 2023 that provided clean water to 9,000 people, this year’s event underscores Wagstaff’s commitment to sustainable education and community impact in Gambia.

With guests getting the chance to roll the dice throughout the night, contributions were made through ticket sales and on-the-night donations which channeled directly into the Sustainability Cookery School in Gambia – a joint effort by Waste to Wonder Worldwide and the Global Orphan Empowerment Academy. Waste to Wonder offers a groundbreaking Ethical Clearance service, ensuring redundant office furniture is reused responsibly rather than wasted. Since its founding, it has diverted tens of thousands of tonnes of equipment from disposal and donated office furniture over 1,300 schools across 32 countries worldwide, all while advancing corporate ESG goals.

Matt Clarke, Marketing Director at Umbrella Furniture, reflected on the evening’s success:

“Waste to wonder is a charity that is close to our hearts – we’ve been working with them in commercial office clearance for 18 years now. The work they do and the donations – it really changes lives, which we’ve seen first-hand on our trip with them to the Gambia. They are one of our key partners when we are raising money for charity as we truly believe in their work.”

