WJ Group Charges Ahead with World-First Electric Road Marking Truck

WJ Group has unveiled what it believes to be the world’s first fully electric thermoplastic road marking truck – a significant leap forward for sustainability in the highways sector.

The £500,000 investment has seen the road safety specialist transform an Iveco chassis into a bespoke electric vehicle, developed in partnership with Electra Commercial Vehicles. The innovative truck is the result of extensive in-house modification, which included removing the internal combustion engine and replacing it with an electric motor, supported by a lightweight aluminium framework to maximise range.

A standout feature of the vehicle is its fully electric heating system, which replaces traditional gas burners to warm thermoplastic road marking materials to the required temperature. WJ has also created custom electric applicator prams to ensure consistent product temperatures during on-site application.

The truck is now entering the final stages of testing before full deployment onto UK roads.

Wayne Johnston, chief executive of WJ Group, said: “By launching the world’s first fully electric thermoplastic road marking truck, we’re providing a genuinely innovative solution that puts sustainability at the forefront of our industry. When paired with our bio-based thermoplastic materials, local authorities can dramatically cut emissions and align more closely with their net zero commitments.”

“This vehicle is a major milestone towards a fully electric fleet,” he added. “It marks the beginning of a new era for highways maintenance, where environmental responsibility and technological innovation go hand in hand.”

The electric truck forms part of WJ Group’s wider commitment to decarbonising road infrastructure, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and supporting the UK’s broader push toward greener transport solutions.

