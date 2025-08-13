Better Green Living secures landmark canalside project at CO-OP Live Manchester

Sustainable refurbishment specialist, Better Green Living, has been appointed to design the new canalside development at the UK’s largest live indoor arena, Co-op Live in Manchester. The 2,000 sq ft multi-functional hospitality space will enhance the visitor experience, creating a vibrant social hub for concertgoers, event attendees, and the community.

This major contract win marks a pivotal moment in Better Green Living’s expansion within the commercial sector. The company is leading all aspects of project management, contractor coordination, and on-site execution to ensure a smooth and efficient build. Its expertise in commercial and student accommodation retrofitting has established it as a trusted name for sustainable, design-led construction in high-footfall environments.

The development is designed to accommodate up to 500 guests and will feature a bar, café, dedicated seating areas, a merchandise store, kitchens and innovative beer walls to streamline service.

Breaking from traditional construction methods, the canalside development is a 100% new build using repurposed shipping containers, reflecting Better Green Living’s commitment to sustainability. Every material is carefully sourced for recyclability and environmental provenance, ensuring the structure can be repurposed at the end of its minimum 10-year operational lifespan.

The modular, container-based structure provides flexibility in design, creating a dynamic and visually striking hospitality hub. The project will mimic the aesthetic of Co-op Live, featuring a mesh-clad façade and multi-level arrangement, blending seamlessly with the arena’s industrial-chic architecture.

Designed as a pre- and post-show destination, as well as a year-round community hub, the development will offer an engaging mix of entertainment, hospitality and retail – ensuring visitors enjoy a world-class experience outside the main arena.

Edward Parsons, Co- Founder and Managing Director at Better Green Living, said: “Our ethos focuses on creating innovative spaces that prioritise sustainability without compromising on experience. Designing a venue for Co-op Live is an exciting opportunity to showcase how environmentally conscious construction can go hand-in-hand with exceptional design. As the commercial sector embraces more sustainable ways to build, this project proves that creative solutions can successfully balance function, aesthetics and sustainability while shaping the future of temporary venue spaces.”

Better Green Living, part of Better Green Group, is a specialist refurbishment company dedicated to sustainable retrofitting and commercial fit-outs. Known for delivering high-profile refurbishment projects for King’s College London, the company continues to strengthen its reputation as a leader in environmentally conscious construction.

To find out more, visit: www.better-greenliving.com

