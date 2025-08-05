Euroform’s Versapanel® plays acoustics role at new film studios

Euroform’s Versapanel® cement bonded particle board has played a role in meeting the acoustic performance criteria of the roof system for London’s largest new film and television campus, Eastbrook Studios in Dagenham.

Commissioned to provide the roof system covering an area of over 23,000m², roof and façade specialist Kalzip’s objective was to design a project specific acoustic roof construction to achieve a significant sound reduction performance.

As part of the tested system, Kalzip specified Versapanel® along with other elements, including rockfibre slab, glass wool insulation, an anti-drumming membrane and green roof, to the more noise exposed areas, including beside a train line, along with Kalzip structural components.

Kalzip’s Chris Goldie explains, “Versapanel® was selected as a component in order to provide significant mass to the construction, contributing to the test criteria being meet.”

Euroform supplied 40,000m² of Versapanel®. The product’s principal attributes are durability and excellent sound attenuation. Its density increases substantially the mass of systems, providing superior acoustic performance when used in various elements of construction, such as roofs, ceilings and walls.

Versapanel® is specified extensively in constructions where acoustic control is important, such as in high-risk noise areas including airports and motorways. It can also be used in acoustic baffles in theatres, concert halls and recording studios where true sound reverberation is required.

The Kalzip roof system was installed at Eastbrook Studios by sub-contractor FK Group.

Eastbrook Studios is now open for action. A technologically advanced, film and television production centre, it offers a variety of purpose-built spaces, with 12 state-of-the-art soundstages ranging from 16,000 to 31,000 sqft, office and support space and 17 workshops, plus a 1.7-acre backlot. Located at Dagenham, it is on London’s underground network. Eastbrook Studios is operated by The MBS Group and owned by Hackman Capital Partners.

One of the leading suppliers of aluminium building envelopes, Kalzip has been producing roof and façade systems since 1968 and has installed more than 100 million square metres of Kalzip profiled sheets worldwide.

Euroform has been developing, fabricating and supplying materials for the construction industry since 1995. It is part of the Performance Technology Group, a group of companies supporting the construction industry to meet acoustic, fire, thermal and vibration challenges.

