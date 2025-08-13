Forging a Greener Future: Tata Steel’s Groundbreaking Electric Arc Furnace at Port Talbot

Building Systems UK, a Tata Steel enterprise, are one of the leading envelope and structural flooring and decking manufacturers in the country. With a mission to ‘shape the future of sustainable buildings’ – Building Systems UK recognises that the decarbonisation of construction products in the UK is essential to our sector and the country.

That objective took a significant step forward last month with the ground breaking ceremony on our new £1.25 billion Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) at Port Talbot steelworks – the centrepiece of Tata Steel UK’s green steelmaking programme.

The event was attended by Tata Sons and Tata Steel Chairman Mr N. Chandrasekaran and Tata Steel CEO & MD Mr T.V. Narendran. The UK government was represented by the Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds, UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade who addressed the ceremony:

“This is a hugely ambitious transformation. We should acknowledge the difficult times, but also use that as fuel for future success.”

“This government is committed to a bright future for our steel industry, which is why we provided £500 million of funding to make this project possible. Our modern Industrial Strategy will set out how we’ll back the sector even further to drive growth and create well-paid jobs across the country, as part of our Plan for Change.”

The new EAF, set to be one of the biggest in the world, will melt recycled steel scrap to make new steel and is set to be commissioned at the end of 2027. It is expected to reduce Port Talbot’s carbon emissions by approximately 90%, equivalent to 5 million tonnes of CO₂ per year, with a corresponding 50% reduction in the product carbon footprint, while securing high-quality sustainable steel production, and supporting 5,000 UK jobs directly.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Mr Chandrasekaran said: “This is an important day for Tata Group, Tata Steel and for the UK. Today’s groundbreaking marks not just the beginning of a new Electric Arc Furnace, but a new era for sustainable manufacturing in Britain.

Members of the ground breaking ceremony included Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens, Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan, Trade Unions representatives and employees.

The Port Talbot EAF will be one of the largest in the world, melting UK-sourced scrap steel to produce 3 million tonnes of steel per year. As part of Tata Steel UK’s broader decarbonisation strategy, the project also includes new ladle metallurgy facilities, infrastructure upgrades, and partnerships with leading technology providers such as Tenova, ABB and Clecim with construction being led by main contractor Sir Robert McAlpine.

New low emissions construction products manufactured from our EAF steel, such as our ComFlor® Structural Steel Decking and our Trisomet® insulated panel systems will help Building Systems UK play its part in the transformation of the UK construction sector – and ‘shape the future of sustainable buildings’.

