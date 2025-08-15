New training programme for prisoners opens career in construction

A new programme is helping offenders to build a new life – and a career in construction – once they are released from prison.

Industry-approved health and safety training is being offered by PLIAS Resettlement and funded by Ealing Council. It is specifically for borough residents who are currently serving a prison sentence in HMP Wormwood Scrubs.

The scheme is part of the council’s commitment to invest £1million to train and support those excluded from the jobs market, with a particular focus on groups like ex-offenders who face barriers to employment. It aims to ensure that they can get a second chance and fill a useful role in society, in an industry which continues to face a notable labour shortage.

Based in Park Royal, PLIAS Resettlement is a criminal justice charity that helps people with criminal records get their lives back on track. As part of the programme, PLIAS offers serving prisoners with help to prepare for the Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) card exam. This is an important step to finding a well-paid job in construction.

Since starting work with Ealing Council in October 2024, more than 80 people have taken the course. Follow-up “through the gate” support is provided on release to ensure a smooth transition from in custody back into the community.

Tom Chandler is the PLIAS resettlement director. He said: “We visit the prison every month. We target prisoners who are due for release within the next 3 months, as they need more timely help. We explain what we are doing and how it can benefit them. If they are interested in a career in construction, we put them forward for our training programme. We usually have 8-10 people attending per course.”

The programme aims to help people to make a successful transition into the community and get them ready for work.

He added: “Once people get released, we invite them to our fully equipped IT centre which they can come to as many times as they want. We want them to successfully pass their CSCS test and move into employment, so they get unlimited practice and revision materials. We know that people who are employed in jobs with prospects are less likely to re-offend.

“While people are preparing for the test, we help them with writing their CV, interview techniques, and how best to disclose a criminal conviction to an employer.”

After people get their CSCS card, Ealing Council’s construction skills advisor is helping them to find work on construction sites in the borough.

The CSCS card is a physical card and proof that a construction worker has the required training, qualifications, and knowledge of health and safety to work on a UK construction site safely. The cost of the health and safety training, CSCS preparation and test is included in the programme.

Councillor Kamaljit Nagpal, the council’s cabinet member for decent living incomes said: “Creating opportunities for people in prison is helping us reach our ambition of supporting 2,000 residents with the toughest barriers to employment.

“Once they have paid their debt to society, it is vital that we offer ex-offenders the help they need to become contributing members of society. Our lives don’t always follow a straight line, and everyone should have an equal chance to find a good job. That’s why it is important that we, as a council, provide opportunities and funding to help residents overcome obstacles which would otherwise stand in the way of their route to a good, well-paid job.”

Help with training and employment can be found on the council’s website.

If you are interested in a career in construction, email workealing@ealing.gov.uk to learn about vacancies and training programmes.

