Tritax and VolkerFitzpatrick Partner on BREEAM Outstanding Logistics Hub in Biggleswade

VolkerFitzpatrick has been appointed principal contractor for a major new industrial development at Symmetry Park, Biggleswade, commissioned by Tritax Big Box Developments.

The scheme will provide more than 827,000 square feet of high-quality industrial and office accommodation across five state-of-the-art units, positioning the site as a key logistics and distribution hub for the region. Designed to achieve a BREEAM Outstanding rating and an EPC A+, the project reflects both Tritax Big Box and VolkerFitzpatrick’s shared commitment to delivering future-ready, energy-efficient developments that support the UK’s net-zero targets.

The units, ranging in size from 65,847 to 287,200 square feet, will each include integrated Grade A office space. The development will also feature extensive external works, including service yards, car parking, drainage, landscaping and utility connections. British bakery brand Warburtons has already been confirmed as the first occupier.

Construction began earlier this year, with VolkerFitzpatrick placing a strong emphasis on local engagement and environmental responsibility. The contractor is working with local supply chain partners, creating employment opportunities, offering apprenticeships, and supporting community initiatives. Recent efforts include contributions to Biggleswade Food Bank, fundraising for local charities, and volunteering at the Herald Resource Centre, a facility run by learning disability charity Hft, where the team helped improve outdoor spaces.

Stuart Deverill, Managing Director of VolkerFitzpatrick’s Building Division, said: “This project is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our expertise in delivering sustainable, large-scale industrial developments. Targeting BREEAM Outstanding reflects our commitment to environmental excellence, and we’re equally proud of the social value we’re bringing to the local community throughout the build.”

Tom Leeming, Development Director at Tritax Big Box, added: “We are delighted to be working with VolkerFitzpatrick on this strategically important development. Their proven track record in delivering complex industrial projects makes them the ideal partner for this next phase of growth at Biggleswade.”

The Biggleswade scheme marks another milestone in VolkerFitzpatrick’s delivery of sustainable, high-quality industrial facilities that meet the needs of modern logistics and distribution networks.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals