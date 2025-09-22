Aldi’s £1.6bn push: 80 new stores to bring discount closer to millions

Aldi has set out an ambitious plan to open 80 new UK stores over the next two years as part of a £1.6bn investment in its estate, sharpening competition on the high street and widening access to low-cost groceries. The supermarket says 21 branches will open in the next 13 weeks alone, including Shoreditch in London, Durham in the North East and Kirkintilloch in Scotland.

The expansion builds on momentum from the past year and supports Aldi’s long-term ambition to operate 1,500 stores nationwide. It currently runs 1,060 supermarkets across the UK, meaning the programme would take the discounter a significant step closer to its target while improving geographic coverage in areas where consumer demand remains strong.

Earlier this year Aldi named 20 priority locations where it is actively seeking sites, among them Bromley and Ealing in Greater London, South Shields in Tyne and Wear, and Witney in Oxfordshire. The retailer’s approach typically focuses on convenient, accessible plots that can serve dense residential catchments, pairing everyday value with straightforward store layouts and ample parking.

Financial results for the 12 months to December 2024 underline the scale of the operation. Sales rose to £18.1bn, up from £17.9bn in 2023, reflecting sustained shopper appetite for keen pricing and own-label innovation. The latest investment aims to lock in that loyalty by making stores easier to reach and by refreshing parts of the existing estate alongside new openings.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Since we opened our first UK store over 35 years ago, we’ve brought high-quality, affordable groceries to almost 800 towns and cities, but there are hundreds more communities that don’t have an Aldi nearby. We’re more determined than ever to meet that demand, and that’s why we’re investing a record £1.6bn over the next two years, to bring Aldi prices closer to millions more customers.”

The near-term pipeline of 21 stores suggests a balanced mix of city, town and suburban locations, a pattern that has helped the brand broaden its appeal from weekly family shops to top-up missions and convenience-led baskets. A steady drumbeat of openings over two years should also allow supply chains, recruitment and training to ramp in step with customer demand.

For landlords and local authorities, Aldi’s plans signal continued confidence in bricks-and-mortar retail, especially in neighbourhoods that value everyday essentials at competitive prices. For shoppers, the outcome is straightforward: more choice on where to buy the weekly shop, and greater pressure on rivals to keep prices sharp.

As the cost of living remains a live concern for many households, the discounter’s expansion will be closely watched across the sector. With a clear store-opening timetable and significant capital committed, Aldi is positioning itself to capture more market share while staying true to the formula that has underpinned its rise: simplicity, efficiency and value.

