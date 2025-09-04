Bouygues UK Appointed as Lead Contractor for Innovative West Park Development at University of Exeter

Bouygues UK has been appointed by UPP as the lead contractor for the ambitious West Park development at the University of Exeter, following financial close. The project will redefine student accommodation, focusing on sustainability and energy efficiency while providing modern, purpose-built living spaces.

Bouygues UK will partner with UPP, the UK’s leading provider of on-campus student accommodation infrastructure, to deliver this innovative project for the University of Exeter. As the appointed lead contractor, Bouygues UK will spearhead the construction efforts, ensuring the creation of modern, energy-efficient student residences to Passivhaus standards.

The West Park development includes the construction of six new student accommodation blocks and the refurbishment of one existing block within the University’s Streatham campus. Designed to accommodate 1,849 students, the development promotes interactive social lives with central social facilities on the main campus. The project’s design, led by Willmore Iles Architects and Architype, is to Passivhaus standards, an internationally recognised standard for energy efficiency and occupant comfort. Additionally, the development will be accredited to the WELL Community standard, ensuring a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of residents.

Philippe Bernard, Chair and CEO of Bouygues UK, commented, “We are delighted to lead the construction for the Passivhaus West Park development, a project that symbolises innovation and sustainability in student accommodation. Bouygues UK is committed to delivering exemplary projects that meet the highest standards of energy efficiency and resident wellbeing and we are grateful for the trust of our client. We look forward to collaborating with UPP to bring this vision to life.”

Elaine Hewitt, UPP CEO said, “We are delighted to reach financial close on this major project and to be working with Bouygues UK on the delivery of such an innovative scheme.”

Bouygues UK is excited to contribute to a project that sets a new benchmark for university accommodation across the country and is committed to fostering a transformative student experience at the University of Exeter. The first tranche of students is expected to be welcomed into the new accommodation in September 2027, with full occupation in 2028. The project is scheduled for completion over a three-year period.

