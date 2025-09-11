Cable Services Group Announces South East Expansion

Cable Services Group, the UK’s leading specialist distributor of cable and cable accessories, has strengthened its presence in London and the South East with the opening of a new distribution facility in Guildford. This latest strategic investment complements the group’s existing site in Swindon and reinforces its commitment to delivering a highly responsive service in the region. The new facility includes an 8,000-square-foot warehouse, which will significantly increase stockholding capacity and provide customers with greater product availability and faster response times.

London and the South East continue to see strong demand for electrical supplies, driven by infrastructure upgrades and industrial projects. This investment positions Cable Services Group as a responsive, reliable and adaptable supplier. Having a local facility reduces lead times for urgent orders, whether time-sensitive projects or emergency repairs, and enables shorter delivery routes, supporting both sustainability and efficiency for developers and contractors.

Commenting on the expansion, Ian Hill, Operations Manager for Cable Services South, said:

“This investment allows us to work even more closely with our customers in London and the South East. We have developed tailored stock profiles to meet their specific needs, and our commitment to best-in-class customer service remains unwavering. By bringing our operations closer to our customers, we can deliver even more reliable, responsive and flexible support.”

Cable Services Group is renowned for its commitment to high-quality products backed by agile, responsive service. Operating six branches across the UK, the group serves a wide range of commercial and industrial organisations across markets such as oil, gas, and petrochemicals; power generation, transmission, and renewables; utilities; rail; and EV charging.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals