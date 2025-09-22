Cityheart–Willmott Dixon team picked to map Darlington town centre revival

Darlington Borough Council has appointed a consortium led by Cityheart, with Willmott Dixon, Space Architects, Identity Consult and others, to shape a regeneration strategy for three town centre sites.

The team will explore development options for East Street, Commercial Street and Kendrew Street, setting out a long-term approach to be presented to the council’s cabinet early next year. The East Street site sits next to the new HM Treasury offices within Darlington’s Economic Campus.

Willmott Dixon is already active locally, building a 600-space multi-storey car park by the railway station, recently completing the Hopetown visitor attraction and refurbishing the Hippodrome Theatre.

Nick Corrigan, northeast director at Willmott Dixon, said the partnership is the kind of town centre transformation where its regeneration expertise “can make a real difference”, adding the company is committed to delivering development that benefits the local community.

Cllr Chris McEwan, cabinet member for economy, called the appointment “a huge step forward” with the potential to be one of the town centre’s most significant improvement programmes in years.

Cityheart development manager James Litherland said Darlington’s prospects have been boosted by the Treasury relocation: “We have pulled together an exemplar North East team including construction partner Willmott Dixon and we cannot wait to get started on this transformational project.”

