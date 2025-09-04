Development of independent living apartments in Hunstanton reaches highest point

Places for People is to extend its affordable living portfolio into Hunstanton, Norfolk, with the development of 61 brand-new independent living apartments for people aged 55 and over at Lavender View.

The leading social enterprise, which owns or manages more than 245,000 homes across the UK, celebrated the development alongside its partners on Tuesday 2 September with a traditional ‘topping-out’ ceremony – held to mark the construction reaching its highest point.

Attendees included Cllr Thomas and Cllr Jamieson from Norfolk County Council, Cllr Rust from King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Council, Teresa Snaith, Business Development Director of Lovell Later Living, Deepesh Patel, Executive Director of Radis Community Care and Simon Medler, Regional Managing Director of Lovell Partnerships. The event was facilitated by Ben Ruston, Director of Developments – South East Region at Places for People.

Places for People is collaborating with partners including Norfolk County Council – which has provided £2.9m capital funding to support the scheme as part of its Independent Living programme, Homes England – which has provided £5.7m in grant funding for the scheme, alongside developer Lovell Later Living, building contractor Lovell Partnerships and care provider Radis Community Care.

The development of this new community designed by Langtry Langton Architects will deliver 61 one and two bedroom affordable-rent apartments by the end of summer 2026. The Radis Community Care team will provide on-site care and support 24/7 at Lavender View, enabling individuals to remain independent in a home of their choice.

It has aptly been named Lavender View after the rich and vibrant lavender fields established since 1932 and located three miles south of Hunstanton.

The new community is being developed in the Hunstanton area of Norfolk and will bring much-needed independent living accommodation to people over 55 living here.

Neil McKay, Head of Commercial. Quality and Growth at Places for People, said: “Tackling the housing crisis means providing homes that meet everyone’s needs. Lavender View is a vital development, offering people the right environment to live happy, independent lives. We are delighted to see progress on site and look forward to welcoming the first residents next year.”

Lavender View will also offer residents an onsite café, an activity room for healthy and positive living, impressive communal areas including a main lounge and landscaped gardens, on-site hairdressing, a spa room, mobility scooter storage and on-site parking for residents and their visitors. Lavender View is due for completion in late summer 2026.

Cllr Alison Thomas, cabinet member for Adult’s Services at Norfolk County Council, said: “This topping out ceremony marks an exciting moment for Hunstanton as we move another step closer to providing residents with an accessible, safe new home in a vibrant community as they age.

“Norfolk County Council remain committed to investing in schemes just like Lavender View that prioritise independence, but with the added peace of mind of on-site care and support when they need it.”

Kate Collins, Senior Manager for Provider Management at Homes England, said: “Increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting stakeholders of all sizes to achieve their ambitions.

“Lavender View is a prime example of how we work collaboratively with partners like Places for People to achieve our mission to build much needed new communities that people can be proud to call home.”

