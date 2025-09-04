Elizabeth Tower makes history with RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist

Parliament’s Elizabeth Tower has been shortlisted for the prestigious Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Stirling Prize – the first time in the award’s history that a conservation project has been nominated.

One of the UK’s most recognisable landmarks, its restoration was considered a ‘veritable masterclass in conservation and craftsmanship’ by RIBA’s judges.

Submitted for entry by Purcell – consultant architect on the project – the conservation was the most extensive and complex in the building’s history, combining traditional skills and crafts with cutting-edge upgrades that made the building fit for the 21st century.

Chris Elliot, Managing Director of UK Parliament’s Strategic Estates team, said:

“This nomination celebrates the successful restoration of the UK’s most photographed landmark, achieved through close collaboration with our architects, Purcell, alongside our exceptional supply chain. As custodians of a UNESCO World Heritage site, we are proud to have maintained and preserved the Elizabeth Tower as a symbol of our national heritage.”

Running from 2017-2022, the project safeguarded the architectural integrity of the Elizabeth Tower and ensured that Big Ben could continue to ‘bong’ for decades to come. Prior to the restoration, the landmark suffered from many of the issues seen in buildings of its age, including crumbling stones, rusty ironwork, leaking roofs and, in this case, an aging clock.

Repairing problems that could not be fixed while the clock was in action, the project also conserved key elements of Charles Barry and Augustus Welby Pugin’s design, including stone carvings, the clock dials and the gilded spire.

The restoration works repaired and redecorated the interior, renewed the building services, and made improvements to health and safety and fire protection systems. The works also improved energy efficiency, reducing the Elizabeth Tower’s environmental impact, as well as providing better access for maintenance and emergency services.

A wide range of specialist companies and tradespeople from across the UK were involved in the programme, including from:

Cumbria: The Cumbria Clock Company took the clock apart and meticulously restored it in their workshop, near Penrith.

West Lothian, Scotland: casting of roof tiles and decorative shields around the roof of the Tower

Halifax, West Yorkshire: casting of metal for the roof, the Belfry and the pipes and guttering

East Midlands: experts at the University of Lincoln worked with conservators to reveal the true, original colours of the Elizabeth Tower

Other areas involved include the North West England (building and M&E design), South East England and London (stone restoration and glass designers), South Yorkshire (stone replacements and cast-iron repairs) amongst others.

The conservation of the UK’s most iconic landmark has already earned widespread recognition, including a RIBA National Award, RIBA London Award, AABC Conservation Award, Michael Middleton Civic Trust Award and Digital Construction Project of the Year Award.

Parliament’s Strategic Estates team has also been nominated for the RIBA Client of the Year award, acknowledging their role in championing excellence throughout the project.

Members of the public can find out more about the restoration through guided tours – and take home a piece of Big Ben memorabilia from the Houses of Parliament Shop.

