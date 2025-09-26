Gender gap: The construction roles where women can bridge the labour shortage

Despite the UK construction industry employing over 2.2 million people, only 15% are women, and they make up only 2% of manual skilled roles, such as electricians and plumbers.

And the stakes are high, with the UK government committing over £700 billion in infrastructure investment over the next decade, targets for 1.5 million new homes by 2029, and a critical labour shortage across the country.

To highlight this issue, Excavator Parts Direct (EPD), a leading UK supplier of excavator parts, has revealed key construction roles with significant gender disparities, what the opportunities are and what can be done.

According to recent data, here are six positions with key opportunities to bridge the workforce gap:

Position No. Of Female Employees Annual Recruitment Requirement (People/Year) Average Annual Salary Carpenter / Joiner 0.5% 5280 £35,000 Electrician 0.7% 3500 £34,000 Plumber 1.8% 1250 £32,000 Roofer 1.9% 690 £30,000 Painter and Decorator 7.7% 690 £30,000 Plant Operator 10.3% 1130 £28,000

Over a third of new entrants (37%) to the construction sector are female, however retention and progression is limited, with only 16% of senior roles held by women. The gender pay gap is also stark as women earn up to 33% less than men in equivalent roles, making it the biggest gap of any UK industry.

This imbalance is particularly concerning given the UK’s severe labour shortage. The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) estimates the UK will need over 250,000 additional workers by 2028 to meet demand from infrastructure and housing projects. With 35% of the workforce over 50, retirement rates are outpacing recruitment. And despite growing conversations around workplace diversity, the latest ONS data shows that the number of women in skilled construction trades has remained stagnant for two decades, at 298,000.

Jane McGuire Head of Business Services & HR from EPD, commented: “The construction industry is a great sector to work in; however female representation is shockingly low. Gender representation isn’t just a social issue – it’s a strategic one. There is a real shortage in labour, as well as a huge gap in terms of gender in construction roles, in particular skilled manual roles. This is a missed opportunity for everyone.”

“The data shows us that women are significantly underrepresented in skilled trades and site-based roles, yet they make up over a third of new entrants to the industry. That gap between entry and progression is where we need to focus. At EPD, we believe the path forward includes inclusive apprenticeships, better PPE and site conditions, flexible working policies, and visible role models. When women can see themselves in these roles, and are supported to thrive, the entire industry benefits. It’s not just about fairness; it’s about building a stronger, more resilient workforce that is fit for what the country needs.”

For more information about Excavator Parts Direct, visit https://excavatorpartsdirect.com

