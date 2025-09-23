Green-lit sequel: £400m expansion to double Sky Studios Elstree

Sky and Legal & General have secured planning consent to almost double Sky Studios Elstree in Hertfordshire. Hertsmere councillors have approved the £400m Sky Studios Elstree North project, adding 10 extra stages and 210,000 sq ft of Tier 1 space. The Borehamwood complex will rise to 22 stages across 65 acres and 470,000 sq ft in total.

Construction is scheduled to start next year, creating around 600 jobs. The build will be on a similar scale to the original Sky Studios Elstree South complex delivered by BAM.

Sky has pledged £6.5m for local road upgrades, a new community green and the safeguarding of 27 acres for wildlife. The professional team includes architect UMC, civil and structural engineer Fairhurst, and M&E consultant Hoare Lea.

Sustainability measures span solar panels on every rooftop, LED lighting throughout and a fully electric vehicle fleet. The expansion will also grow Sky Up Academy Studios, offering training and career pathways for 11–18 year olds.

By adding 210,000 sq ft of new Tier 1 facilities, the scheme will help address the UK’s projected 1.4m sq ft studio shortfall by 2027—capacity equivalent to at least one additional feature film a year plus multiple high-end TV productions.

