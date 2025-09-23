John Sisk & Son Chief Executive confirmed as new Build UK Chair

Build UK, the leading representative body for the UK construction industry, has confirmed the appointment of Paul Brown, Chief Executive of John Sisk & Son, as its new Chair in its 10th anniversary year.

Previously Vice Chair of Build UK after joining the Board in 2022, Paul brings more than 25 years of leadership experience to the role. He is a civil engineer with a deep commitment to the power of construction to change lives and create a better future, and his election by members reflects Build UK’s central role in driving forward the industry priorities that support all sectors within UK construction.

Paul’s appointment was confirmed alongside the rest of the Board at today’s AGM, where members heard directly from the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the Right Honourable James Murray MP, who outlined the Government’s ambition and commitment to deliver and maintain £725 billion of economic and social infrastructure over the next decade as set out in its 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy.

Paul succeeds Julie White, Managing Director of D-Drill & Sawing which is a member of the Drilling and Sawing Association (DSA), who has successfully led Build UK for the past two years and steps down with the thanks of the Board and members.

In his first speech to Build UK members at the AGM, Paul said:

“Taking on the role of Build UK Chair at such a pivotal time for our industry is a huge privilege. Construction is taking an increasingly integrated approach to infrastructure planning, improving the way we deliver projects, and driving forward the highest standards of building safety.

“Build UK has a vital role to play in supporting these priorities, and I look forward to working with members across the supply chain to deliver change and demonstrate the positive impact of construction on the economy and local communities across the UK.”

Build UK Chief Executive Suzannah Nichol OBE welcomed Paul’s appointment, saying:



“We are delighted to have Paul as our new Chair. By bringing the whole industry together around the same table, Build UK has demonstrated that it can successfully respond to the issues we face, such as the new building safety regime, and Paul’s leadership and experience will be invaluable as we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead.

“I would also like to thank Julie for her outstanding contribution over the past two years and for all her support in representing the industry since she was first elected to the Board 10 years ago.”

Build UK has also appointed two new Board members – Skanska’s President and CEO Katy Dowding, and Lee Rowswell from GKR Scaffolding which is a member of the National Access & Scaffolding Confederation (NASC) – who alongside the existing members of the Board will ensure Build UK continues to represent the breadth and depth of the sector.

For more information on the Build UK Board, please visit: www.BuildUK.org/Board .

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals