MILWAUKEE® M18™ Utility Remote Spot Light with ONE-KEY™

MILWAUKEE® continues to provide innovative lighting solutions for the professional job site with the expansion of their M18™ lighting line up.
Wireless remote to rotate, adjust, and power from afar.
Our M18™ Utility Remote Spot Light is the first of its kind, allowing power utility users to spot lines and flood fields from up to 1,200 metres away. This cordless light performs with up to 4,250 lumens of TRUEVIEW™ high-definition output and adapts to provide either spot or flood mode. Also included is a pre-paired wireless remote control that enables the light to rotate, adjust, and power from afar. The MILWAUKEE® Utility Remote Spot Light is weather-resistant to survive outdoor use. This light is also ONE- KEY™* compatible, making it easy to track via the ONE-KEY™ online app. The M18™ Utility Remote Spot Light has up to 12 hours run time on a low setting when used with M18™ FORGE™ 12.0 Ah battery pack.
MILWAUKEE® is committed to improving productivity by providing performance-driven and trade-focused solutions so users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. The M18™ Utility Remote Spot Light with ONE-KEY™ is compatible with the entire M18™ line, now offering more than 315 solutions.
*ONE-KEY™ is the first digital platform for tools and equipment. By integrating industry-leading tool electronics with a custom-built cloud-based program, ONE-KEY™ provides a new level of control and access to information that revolutionises the way work gets done. The ability to customise, track, and manage through ONE-KEY™ fundamentally changes the way users interact with their tools and equipment.
Specifications
M18™ Utility Remote Spot Light with ONE-KEY™
M18 URSL-0
- Battery Type: M18™
- Battery System: Lithium-ion
- Detachable
- IP54
- Max. Beam Distance: 1,200 m
- Max. Light Output:
- High: 4,250 lumens
- Low: 1,500 lumens
- Max. Run Time:
- High: 3.5 h
- Low: 12 h
- Weight with Battery Pack (EPTA): 7.38 kg (M18 FB12)
