Salboy completes Phase One and opens the Amenity Club at Waterhouse Gardens – central Manchester’s last major regeneration site

Developer hands over keys to 135 of scheme’s first owners

Amenity Club opens doors to residents with swimming pool & spa, gym, sports court, social spaces and cinema room

Salboy Group, the nationwide property development and funding company, has completed Phase 1 of Waterhouse Gardens, the £195m GDV scheme currently under construction on the site of the former Boddington’s brewery. Phase 1 comprises apartments and the scheme’s well-appointed amenities.

Keys to the first completed residences in Blocks C & D of the scheme have been handed over to owners – a combination of owner-occupiers and private landlords. These residents will be the first to enjoy some of the scheme’s extensive leisure and social facilities that are ready for use in the Amenity Club, including the 2,500-sqft gym, pool, sauna, cold plunge, steam room, and sports court, as well as extensive social spaces and games room, a private dining room, and a cinema room fitted out with luxury oversize sofa-style seating.

At full completion in Q1 2026, the regenerative scheme will comprise 556 apartments, 30,000 sq ft of commercial space and a fully private landscaped podium garden. Running through the scheme will be a new public avenue, designed to foster a vibrant sense of community.

Simon Ismail, MD of Salboy, comments: “Watching a scheme’s first residents collect their keys, move into their homes, and start to enjoy the wide range of leisure and socialising facilities available at our Amenity Club is a hugely satisfying and motivating experience for everyone involved in the development process.

“We ensured that the quality of the social and leisure spaces Salboy has become known for in our other developments fed through to everything we built at Waterhouse Gardens. In doing so, we’ve raised the bar for what residents can expect from developments in this area just north of the city centre.”

“Waterhouse Gardens was specially designed to breathe new life into an unloved, underinvested part of central Manchester, and the people who would eventually call Waterhouse Gardens their home were right at the heart of that design process. Every facility, space and small detail was included with their convenience, enjoyment and satisfaction in mind. We look forward to seeing how Waterhouse Garden’s first residents take to the space as we keep moving at a fast pace to complete the entire scheme on time and on budget by early 2026.”

Sales for both phases of the Waterhouse Gardens scheme remain ahead of targets. By early September 2025, 90% of Phase 1 apartments were sold, as were 65% in Phase 2. In May this year, Hamptons reported how the North West is outperforming all other regions in England and Wales for off-plan apartment sales, including London.*

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals