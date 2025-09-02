Savills: Anglo Renewables sells fully consented 40MW Rock Farm Solar Project in Shropshire to Enviromena

Savills Earth Capital Advisory (SECA) has advised Anglo Renewables on the sale of Rock Farm, a fully consented 40MW AC solar project located near Ludlow, Shropshire, to Enviromena for an undisclosed sum.

Having secured a Contract for Difference (“CfD”) in Allocation Round 6, the project offers long term price certainty and supports the UK’s Clean Power 2030 ambitions.

With a strong focus on environmental stewardship, Rock Farm will enhance the local landscape through the planting of trees and hedgerows, the creation of wildflower meadows and continued grazing of sheep. The project is expected to connect to the national grid in 2026 and will generate enough renewable electricity to power over 16,000 homes annually, while avoiding more than 7,500 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

Nick Edgar, Co-Head of SECA, commented: “We’re pleased to have supported Anglo Renewables in this transaction, with Henry Grant and Huw S. K. Morrey in the SECA deal team working closely with Anglo Renewables as they continue to play a key role in advancing the UK’s transition to a low carbon future.”

James Stone, Managing Director at Anglo Renewables, adds, “We are excited to see Rock Farm transaction over the line; delivering significant benefits to the local area in what we expect will be the first of many successful partnerships with Savills.”

