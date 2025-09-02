SES bolsters senior leadership with appointment of northern managing director

Engineering specialist, SES, has announced the appointment of Robert Doherty as Regional Managing Director for its Engineering North division.

Robert brings over 20-years’ experience in delivering complex mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) packages at SES, and was previously Interim Managing Director for the North.

Prior to this, he worked as Director of Major Projects and Operations Director where he played a pivotal role in delivering SES’ complex engineering solutions across some of the UK’s most high-profile developments.

He will be responsible for delivering the region’s growth strategy as part of SES’ operational board. He will lead SES Engineering’s entire Northern operations, driving operational excellence and continued innovation in project delivery, as well as strengthening customer relationships with Tier 1 contractors and end users alike.

Robert’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for SES Engineering North. With offices in Leeds, Manchester, Sunderland and Glasgow, it is delivering major projects including an expansion at a major football stadium in Manchester and the SeAH Wind monopile factory in Teesside.

The division is experiencing significant momentum as part of SES’s wider transformation. In 2024, SES reported record financial results, with a 55 per cent rise in turnover year-on-year to £463.7 million, with profit before tax up 60 per cent to £9.3m. The company’s forward order book has also more than doubled, reaching £1.2 billion, reflecting strong demand and confidence in SES’s capabilities.

Rob Clifford, Executive Managing Director of SES, said: “Robert’s appointment reflects the strength of talent within SES and our commitment to developing leaders who understand the technical and strategic demands of our industry, and how our proud heritage supports our future ambitions. His leadership on major projects has been instrumental to our success, and I’m confident he will bring the same energy and insight to our North region as we continue to grow and deliver exceptional results for our customers.”

Robert Doherty, Regional Managing Director of SES North, said: “I have worked for SES in the North for almost two decades and I am proud of the legacy we have cemented for ourselves, through our work on some truly transformative projects and the strength of the team responsible for them.

“I want to build on this further and deliver an ambitious growth strategy, underpinned by our commitment to engineering excellence and long-term customer partnerships. I look forward to working with the SES Board and our regional teams to realise this vision.”

Robert’s appointment supports SES’s recent restructure of its core engineering business into three regional divisions – North, Central, and South – enhancing national coverage and operational agility alongside the company’s continued investment in digital engineering, smart technologies, and offsite manufacturing capabilities.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals