Superdrug’s supersized Metrocentre return puts service and sustainability centre stage

Superdrug has officially reopened in Metrocentre’s lower Red Mall in a brand new, 10,000 sq ft unit, unveiling the retailer’s latest store design and an expanded, service led offer. The upsized space introduces treatment studios and cosmetic services alongside a curated line up of regionally exclusive brands, including sought after Korean and Japanese skincare. A standout is an exclusive edit from PURESEOUL, The Home of K beauty, bringing trending ranges to the North East under one roof.

The fit out focuses on experience, clarity and efficiency. Updated wayfinding, refreshed finishes and energy efficient LED lighting support a brighter, easier to shop environment, while the added services shift the store towards a clinic and beauty studio model that encourages longer dwell and repeat visits. The result is a modern, flexible box designed to accommodate new categories and pop up brand moments without major interventions.

Beauty Area Shop Interior

The relaunch forms part of a wider wave of landlord and occupier investment at Metrocentre. Superdrug is one of ten established retailers committing capital to the destination this year, contributing to more than 76,000 sq ft of refurbished and expanded space across the campus. Recent activity includes projects by Boots, HMV, Kuoni and LEGO, underscoring continued confidence in the scheme and the role of high performing regional malls in multichannel retail strategies.

Environmental performance and responsible delivery have been threaded through the programme. Across recent AS Watson projects at Metrocentre, specifications have prioritised energy efficient lighting, low waste fit out practices and the retention or reuse of existing elements where feasible. Sister brand The Perfume Shop’s newly refitted experiential store at the centre highlights the approach: ISO 14001 accredited principal contractors, LED throughout, and a permanent perfume bottle recycling service that encourages customers to return empties in store. Superdrug’s new concept aligns to the same ESG direction of travel, with lower energy operations, durable finishes and adaptable layouts that reduce future strip out.

From a property standpoint, the move consolidates Superdrug’s position as a wellness anchor in Red Mall, adding scale and specialist services to complement neighbouring fashion and lifestyle brands. The larger floorplate enables clearer adjacencies, with skincare, fragrance and studios together, while back of house improvements support faster replenishment and a broader SKU count. Regionally exclusive K and J Beauty ranges, front of house services and upgraded lighting combine to drive footfall and conversion, strengthening the unit’s role as both a retail destination and a platform for new brand launches.

For Metrocentre, the project is another proof point for targeted reinvestment, right sizing, remerchandising and upgrading well trading units to modern specifications that lift performance and extend asset life. For Superdrug, the Gateshead flagship demonstrates how the chain is evolving its physical estate, with bigger footprints, richer services and a stronger sustainability baseline, to meet changing customer expectations while supporting the wider AS Watson portfolio on site.

With the doors now open, the expanded store adds fresh momentum to Metrocentre’s 2025 upgrade cycle and gives North East shoppers a best in region Superdrug experience built around service, exclusivity and lower impact design.

