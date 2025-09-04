Winvic overcomes site challenges at Coton Park warehouse project

Winvic Construction has begun work on a 250,000 sq ft warehouse development at Coton Park in Rugby for Newlands Developments, deploying innovative enabling works to tackle complex site conditions.

The 60-week programme marks Winvic’s return to Coton Park, where the contractor previously delivered two units on plots 2 and 3. This prior experience of the site’s infrastructure is expected to play a key role in the successful delivery of the latest phase.

The single-storey facility will incorporate 15,000 sq ft of office space and will be built using a structural steel, multi-span portal frame, with a clear internal height of 15 metres. It is targeting a BREEAM Excellent certification and an EPC rating of A/A+, underlining its sustainability credentials.

One of the most significant enabling works undertaken so far has been the installation of a 34-metre ex-Ministry of Defence tank bridge to span a 457mm high-pressure gas main. The 350-tonne crane lift was a critical step in providing safe access to the development site.

To further mitigate the risks posed by the gas infrastructure, Winvic is also constructing a Filcor (polystyrene) road to wrap around a 54-metre-long culvert measuring 4m by 2m. Traditional construction techniques such as cement and compacted fill were deemed unsuitable, as the imposed loads would have compromised the gas main.

Winvic is working closely with Cadent Gas to ensure that the solutions not only protect the integrity of the utility but also safeguard operatives during construction.

Danny Nelson, managing director of industrial, distribution and logistics at Winvic, commented:

“Working with partners, our solution to overcome the complex challenges of this site brought by the gas main highlights our commitment to safety and a collaborative culture.”

The project reflects both the scale and complexity of modern warehouse development, where careful planning, innovative engineering and collaboration with infrastructure stakeholders are essential to delivering facilities that meet occupier and sustainability demands.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals