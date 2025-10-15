Consultation opens on updated designs for the Fleming Centre, a new research and engagement hub at St Mary’s Hospital

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust has unveiled updated designs for the Fleming Centre, to be built on the St Mary’s Hospital campus in Paddington, drawing on initial public, staff and partner feedback earlier this year.

The Centre will be a world-first research and public engagement hub dedicated to tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR). It is due to open in 2028 to help mark the centenary of the discovery of penicillin – the first true antibiotic – at St Mary’s by Sir Alexander Fleming. It is a key development of the global Fleming Initiative, a collaboration with Imperial College London led by Professor the Lord Darzi of Denham.

Following overwhelmingly positive feedback from the first phase of public consultation, the Trust is now inviting feedback on the updated designs. There are three different ways to get involved:

Website

The designs have been published online at www.imperial.nhs.uk/FlemingConsultation, together with a short survey to be completed by Monday 3 November.

Online webinar

Wednesday 15 October 2025, 6–7pm via Zoom (Register at Webinar Registration – Zoom)

Public exhibition at The Bays, St Mary’s Hospital

Thursday 16 October, 12–7pm

Friday 17 October, 12–7pm

Saturday 18 October, 10am–2pm

The design, led by award-winning architects Stanton Williams, focuses on:

Preserving local heritage – The industrial and scientific legacy of The Bays building – the site of the new Centre – will be recognised by retaining as much of the existing structure as possible, with careful removal of other elements.

– The industrial and scientific legacy of The Bays building – the site of the new Centre – will be recognised by retaining as much of the existing structure as possible, with careful removal of other elements. Opportunities for local people – The Centre will offer training and employment opportunities across a range of roles, supporting skills development and local careers.

– The Centre will offer training and employment opportunities across a range of roles, supporting skills development and local careers. Learning and collaboration – A public discovery centre will host exhibitions, events and partnerships with local groups, creating new ways for people to engage with science and innovation.

– A public discovery centre will host exhibitions, events and partnerships with local groups, creating new ways for people to engage with science and innovation. Improving accessibility – Walking routes around The Bays will be redesigned for safety and comfort, including replacing the surrounding cobbled path with smoother surfaces that still respect the area’s heritage character.

– Walking routes around The Bays will be redesigned for safety and comfort, including replacing the surrounding cobbled path with smoother surfaces that still respect the area’s heritage character. Making the most of the canal – The design includes a canal-side café, pocket parks and a community pavilion, creating a welcoming green space where people can relax and meet.

– The design includes a canal-side café, pocket parks and a community pavilion, creating a welcoming green space where people can relax and meet. Careful construction – The project team will adhere to Westminster City Council’s Code of Construction Practice and the Considerate Contractors Scheme, ensuring high standards of safety, quality and respect for neighbours.

The Trust is aiming to submit a planning application in December 2025, with construction due to begin in 2026.

Matt Tulley, Director of redevelopment, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “We’re proud to be creating a sustainable and welcoming building that will help find solutions to antimicrobial resistance, one of the biggest global health threats we face. The Centre will also bring new opportunities and investment to the area as part of Paddington Life Sciences, the growing cluster of life sciences and data business around St Mary’s.

“Huge thanks to everyone who has given us feedback so far and helped to shape our designs. It’s vital the Centre reflects the views and needs of our local communities, as well as researchers, policy makers and partners.”

Professor Alison Holmes, Director of the Fleming Initiative, said: “We are committed to ensuring the Fleming Centre reflects the needs and priorities of our community. Public and stakeholder feedback is invaluable as we refine these updated designs, and we strongly encourage everyone to share their thoughts and help us create a unique and beautiful hub, which will both engage the public and have an impact on research and policy.”

Funding to build and run the Fleming Centre is separate to NHS funding for St Mary’s Hospital. The Centre is planned as a precursor to the redevelopment of the whole of the St Mary’s site as part of the Government’s New Hospital Programme.

Find out more and get involved: www.imperial.nhs.uk/FlemingConsultation

