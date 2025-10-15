Gateway unlocked: Tide wins UK’s first Gateway 2 sign-off for a high-rise volumetric scheme

Volumetric developer Tide has secured the UK’s first Gateway 2 approval for an offsite high-rise under the post-Grenfell Building Safety regime, clearing the way for construction of The Green, a 23-storey, 424-bed student tower in Southall, west London. The milestone offers a practical template for how modular projects can satisfy the Building Safety Regulator’s demands and should accelerate confidence in factory-built delivery at height.

The scheme, consented in January, will be delivered by Tide with its sister company and manufacturer Vision Volumetric. Using an integrated design-and-manufacture model, the in-house design and technical teams worked with consultant partners to evidence full compliance through detailed golden-thread documentation at Gateway 2, the point at which work can lawfully start on site.

Why it matters for offsite

• Process and proof: Tide and Vision aligned their technical submissions with the regulator’s expectations, establishing a replicable workflow for fire safety, structure, MEP, façade performance and product assurance within a volumetric system.

• Digital golden thread by default: every module is digitally logged end-to-end. Vision’s factory controls track each build stage with QR-coded records and six independent QA sign-offs before a unit leaves the line, creating immediate evidence for Gateway 3 and data-rich handover for FM.

• Programme certainty with compliance baked in: by resolving compliance at module level in the factory, site risk should reduce, installation programmes tighten and rework costs fall.

Christy Hayes, CEO of Tide and Vision, said: “Securing the UK’s first Gateway 2 approval for a volumetric building is a landmark moment for Tide and Vision. Strong collaboration and regular communication with the regulatory lead and multi-disciplinary team have been key to this project. By working hand-in-hand with the regulator, we have fine-tuned our documentation and quality processes to align fully with Gateway requirements. This gives us confidence in navigating Gateway 3 and future approvals, while setting a clear benchmark for volumetric construction across the industry.”

Looking ahead to Gateway 3, Tide says the same controls and documentation will underpin the completion and certification phase, with each volumetric unit’s provenance and workmanship evidenced before it reaches site. With construction now able to start at The Green, Southall gains one of the UK’s first student towers delivered to the spirit and letter of the Building Safety Act via volumetric construction. For developers weighing up MMC at height, Tide’s passage through Gateway 2 provides a workable benchmark: integrate design and manufacturing, evidence performance at component level, and treat the digital thread as core project infrastructure rather than a compliance afterthought.

