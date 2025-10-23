Green Light for Laing O’Rourke’s £200m Halifax Hospital Redevelopment

Plans for a major new clinical building at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax have been approved, paving the way for construction to begin in summer 2026.

Laing O’Rourke’s proposal marks a key milestone in a £200 million programme to upgrade healthcare facilities across the region. The new development will deliver a state-of-the-art hospital building featuring separate emergency departments for adults and children, along with eight new wards. Completion is expected in 2029.

The scheme received reserved matters approval from Calderdale Council, confirming the design, appearance, layout, and landscaping details. This approval represents one of the final planning hurdles for the long-term redevelopment of the hospital estate.

Designed to reflect Halifax’s architectural character, the new building will integrate seamlessly with existing facilities while embracing modern sustainability principles. It is targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating, underpinned by high energy efficiency, low waste, and biodiversity measures.

Laing O’Rourke, which was appointed to lead the design and planning in 2024, has placed sustainability and modern construction techniques at the core of its approach. Project leader Christopher Northwood said the firm would use modern methods of construction to minimise carbon impact and accelerate delivery.

Preparatory works, including essential upgrades to power and water services, are due to start in the coming months ahead of main construction activity next summer.

The project forms part of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust’s wider Foundations for our Future programme, which aims to transform hospital and community healthcare services across the region. Once complete, the redeveloped Calderdale Royal Hospital will offer expanded capacity, improved patient flow, and modern facilities designed to support high-quality, sustainable care.

The new building is set to become a landmark within Halifax, blending local architectural heritage with cutting-edge clinical design. It will create improved environments for patients and staff while supporting the Trust’s goal of providing more resilient and sustainable healthcare infrastructure for the future.

With planning approval now secured, Laing O’Rourke’s focus will shift towards finalising design and procurement activities, readying the site for construction in mid-2026. The project is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy, supporting jobs and skills development throughout the build phase and beyond.

