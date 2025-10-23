Power of Three: Red Construction Group’s South West division celebrates project completions, new offices, and senior leadership appointments

RED Construction Group, the specialist contractor, has announced that its South West division has completed works on Alumno Group’s £13m Hollis Wharf student accommodation project in Bath, and Bristol’s Harbourside cladding remediation works. These project milestones coincide with the opening of a new Exeter office, the expansion of the existing Bristol office, and key senior leadership appointments.

Hollis Wharf, the 45,000 sq ft, 120-student apartment building, was designed by AWW Architects and spans five floors. The RED South West team has completed its works on the project, accommodating the city’s growing student population. The team also drew upon extensive experience in minimising the environmental impact of the works, not only due to its position adjacent to two Grade II listed buildings, but also as it sits within a World Heritage Site, Housing Development Boundary, and Enterprise Area.

Hollis Wharf Harbourside

This coincides with the completion of the £5m cladding remediation at Bristol’s Harbourside, comprising fire safety remedial works to occupied apartments. The South West team delivered works that included the replacement of existing combustible external wall systems, balcony decking, cavity barriers, and associated build-up, support systems, and accessories.

As the RED South West team expands through new appointments, successful completions, and new offices, the business has strengthened its senior leadership team. James Devey is now leading the South West team as Divisional Director, following Derek Quinn’s promotion to COO at RED Construction Group. Georgina Lillington is taking on the role of Commercial Director, bringing over two decades of experience to the role, and Founding Director Grant Millar, takes up a new role of Technical Services Director.

James Devey, Divisional Director of RED South West, commented: “Our team continues to go from strength to strength, and as we remain committed to delivering high-quality works, we also continue to expand our senior leadership team and expertise. The sustained growth of RED South West is propelled by our ability to complete great projects like Hollis Wharf and Harbourside, and we’re proud to work with the best client teams in the region, that focus on tangible, positive outcomes for our communities.”

David Campbell, Founder and Managing Director of Alumno Group, added: “RED Construction’s South West team are experts in the region, so they were the obvious choice when choosing who to partner with for Hollis Wharf. The works here speak volumes, with this transformation set to serve both Bath’s significant student population.”

These project completions and team restructuring have come as RED Construction South West has relocated in Bristol, into an office triple the size. The new Bristol office has been joined by RED’s inaugural Exeter office, extending the main contractor’s presence in the region.

