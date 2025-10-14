SALBOY launches sales at OLD YORK MEWS, the developer’s third boutique regeneration scheme in central London

Scheme delivers nine 1-to-3 bed homes in discreet mews development

Homes located in Wandsworth, a historic South London neighbourhood

First apartments due for completion by March 2026

Salboy Group, the nationwide property development and funding company, has launched sales at Old York Mews, its third design-led London development since 2022.

Named after the very-nearby Old York Road, a lively street running through Wandsworth that’s renowned for its cafes, bakeries and European-style ambience, this boutique mews development is well situated for professionals and young families’ work and leisure needs. The scheme is less than five minutes’ walk from Wandsworth Town station with fast links into Clapham Junction, Waterloo and Bank, as well as Gatwick and Heathrow. It is also just a ten minute stroll to bankside walks along the River Thames.

Transforming a former 5,000-sqft brownfield site, Old York Mews is made up of nine properties – eight 1 and 2-bed apartments and one 3-bedroom mews house. The properties are designed around a private landscaped courtyard, offering modern living with village charm.

Works are underway on site led by Salboy’s construction partner, Domis, and the first property is expected to complete on site at the end of March 2026.

Old York Mews residents will enjoy a blend of contemporary architecture and classic detailing, to mirror the evolving look and feel of this historic part of South London. All properties are designed on open-plan layouts with high ceilings and dual-aspect light, private terraces or balconies, and views of the private courtyard garden.

Salboy and Domis’ collaboration ensures each property comes with the partners’ trademark high quality finish too. The kitchens come complete with quartz worktops and integrated appliances; the bedrooms are spacious and private; and air source heat pumps, permeable surfaces and biodiversity planting in the outdoors spaces celebrate the best of sustainable home-building.

Simon Ismail, Co-Founder & MD of Salboy, comments: “We’re bringing to market a rarity in the South London housing scene – an exclusive enclave of just nine new homes that comes complete with its own quiet green setting, yet is only moments away from the river, transport links and the attractions and fun of inner city life. Wandsworth is a diverse, bustling riverside suburb imbued with London history. We have painstakingly designed this development to preserve and celebrate the heritage of the surrounding area, while subtly blending in answers to modern lifestyle needs.”

Old York Mews is designed, developed and marketed by Salboy, one of the UK’s fastest-growth developers and property funding partners. In the last ten years, Salboy has delivered 4,000 new homes across the country. The team has £2 billion of UK property in development across 76 active sites. Old York Mews is Salboy’s third London scheme, after One Cluny Mews, a gated community of 35 apartments and penthouses in Earl’s Court and Wharfside Mews, a series of five 3-bed townhouses near Canary Wharf. A fourth scheme in King’s Cross will be announced in the new year.

Ismail adds: “Salboy’s roots may be firmly in the North West of England but the London development scene is a fascinating ecosystem to operate in. We’re earned a strong track record for identifying sites and schemes in some of the capital’s fastest-evolving neighbourhoods and contributing to their regeneration with our sustainable, design-led homes that marry heritage and contemporary styles. Old York Mews is another hidden gem and we’re proud to help Londoners make it their new home.”

Sales of the properties are being led by Salboy’s own sales team. The properties are priced between £875,000 and £1,045,000.

