STRABAG UK secures contract to deliver main works at SEGRO Logistics Park Radlett

The Radlett project involves creating a rail freight terminal complete with extensive distribution warehouses and over 600 acres of enhanced green space

The development aims to shift freight transportation from road to rail

STRABAG UK is delighted to announce that its building business arm has been awarded the contract for the Strategic Rail Freight Interchange (SRFI) at SEGRO Logistics Park Radlett.

Located at the former Radlett Aerodrome site in Hertfordshire, SEGRO Logistics Park Radlett will deliver a state-of-the-art rail freight terminal complete with extensive distribution warehouses and over 600 acres of enhanced green space.

The development aims to shift freight transportation from road to rail, significantly reducing carbon emissions and road congestion.

Construction is anticipated to take place over the next three years.

The scheme also promises numerous community and environmental benefits, including biodiversity net gain, employment and training opportunities, and integrated transport improvements.

STRABAG UK’s Build Subdivision Technical Director, Ian Burford, said:

“By shifting freight from road to rail, this project will play a major role in cutting carbon emissions and reducing road congestion. We look forward to working closely with SEGRO and other delivery partners to deliver this transformative project, maximising its sustainable legacy. This success is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our teams, and we look forward to delivering another landmark project for the UK.”

Charles Blake, Senior Director, National Markets at SEGRO, added:

“We’re pleased to be working with STRABAG UK on this vital next phase of SEGRO Logistics Park Radlett. STRABAG’s expertise will help deliver key infrastructure that supports the shift from road to rail, reduces carbon emissions, and enhances over 600 acres of green space. This is a major step towards a more sustainable and connected future.”

