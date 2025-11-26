Considerate Constructors Scheme Unveils 2025 Grand Gala Award Winners

Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) proudly celebrated the industry’s leading innovators at its annual Awards Gala on Friday evening at the Natural History Museum, recognising 16 Rising Stars and 12 major category winners who raise the bar for responsible, innovative and inclusive construction.

From climate champions to community heroes, this year’s winners prove that construction isn’t just about building structures, it’s about building a better future.

Highlights from the Winners’ Circle

Community Engagement Award (sponsored by Male Allies UK) – Gallaway Construction

Gallaway Construction is turning construction into a catalyst for change. Through its Construction for Women programme, the company has empowered over 400 girls and women with hands-on skills and mentoring, while raising tens of thousands for local causes. A true example of how construction can be a force for good.

Climate Champion – General Demolition

General Demolition is rewriting the demolition playbook with bold circular strategies, recycling hundreds of tonnes of materials and slashing carbon emissions. From Northampton to London, their work sets a new standard for sustainability.

Employer of the Year (sponsored by the National Federation of Builders) – John Sisk & Son

With leadership programmes, apprenticeships and inclusion initiatives, John Sisk & Son is shaping a workplace where people thrive. Over 3,000 young people supported – proving that the future of construction starts with investing in talent today.

Social Value Leader – Christina Nichols, John Sisk & Son

Christina Nichols has delivered measurable impact: 3,600+ hours of career support and £54.6 million spent with local supply chains. Her work ensures construction leaves a lasting positive mark.

Marks & Spencer

Considerate Client – Marks & Spencer

For 18 years, M&S has championed safety, sustainability and respect for communities, influencing contractors and setting the gold standard for client leadership.

Supplier Recognition – O’Neil & Brennan (ONB)

ONB’s seamless logistics and proactive problem-solving make them an indispensable partner, elevating every project they touch.

McLaughlin & Harvey

Excellence in Construction (Large) – McLaughlin & Harvey

From carbon monitoring to mental health support, McLaughlin & Harvey delivers excellence on every front.

Excellence in Construction (Small) – Harmonix Construction Ltd

Harmonix combines community engagement, environmental responsibility and workforce wellbeing – building with care and integrity.

Legacy Award – Pevensey Bay Coastal Defence

Two decades of protecting communities and managing coastal flood risks across 18,000 properties – a legacy of resilience.

Innovation of the Year – Curo Construction

AI meets safety: Curo’s real-time monitoring system sets a new benchmark for tech-driven site safety.

Icon Award (sponsored by Building a Safer Future) – Luke Hands, Ardmore Group

A mental health champion reshaping how construction cares for its people.

Rising Stars

16 Rising Stars were celebrated, showcasing the next generation of leaders driving the future of construction: Matthew Barnes (VolkerHighways), Joel Blanchflower (Laing O’Rourke), Liam Cater (Ardmore Group), Nicol High (Octavius), Daniel Hilton (Kier Transportation), Liam Jackson (McLaughlin & Harvey), Megan McDonald (KPH Deconstruction Services), Chris O’Hagan (McLaughlin & Harvey), David Okorhi (Knight Build Limited), Kate Parsons (Kier Transportation), James Preston (McLaren Construction), Kit Robinson (Kier Transportation), Megan Smith (McLaughlin & Harvey), Cian Webb (Clegg Construction), Katie Webster (Kier Construction), Abigail Wilkinson (Sir Robert McAlpine).

Champion of Construction (sponsored by Construction Industry Council) – Colin Robinson

With 50 years of service, Colin Robinson, Senior Site Manager at GRAHAM Group, has demonstrated leadership and compassion that have transformed lives – from saving a colleague to creating safer spaces for children.

Desiree Blamey

Desiree Blamey, Managing Director for Considerate Constructors Scheme, said:

“The winners represent the very best of our industry, proving that construction can be innovative, inclusive and a powerful force for good. Their achievements set a standard that inspires us all to build responsibly and leave a lasting positive impact.”

The event was supported by our sponsors, with Build Warranty as headline sponsor and Mates in Mind as the evening’s charity partner.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals