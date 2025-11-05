Eric Wright Construction hands over first care home to Wrightcare

Eric Wright Construction has completed the first care home, Castlewood in Clitheroe, for client Wrightcare.

The £14m development comprises 68 en-suite bedrooms with shared living spaces including lounges, dining and kitchen facilities, a café and bar area, hair salon and multiple wellness and activity spaces, supported by integrated technologies to enhance resident care and safety.

James Eager, director of Eric Wright Construction commented “We are proud to handover Castlewood to our client, Wrightcare, on time and on budget. As this is a full turnkey project, our team has ensured that every aspect has been delivered to the highest standards to provide a high-quality, comfortable and safe environment for residents and employees.

“Working collaboratively with our consultants, supply chain partners, sub-contractors, and the client team, we successfully addressed a range of technical challenges, turning them into opportunities for innovation and continuous improvement. The valuable experience gained will further strengthen our approach as we also start to move forward with the construction of Wrightcare’s second care home in Lancashire.”

Gill Chadwick, managing director for Wrightcare added “This is a significant milestone for Wrightcare, as we celebrate the handover of our first care home, Castlewood.

“This is the beginning of creating a community founded on compassion, dignity and the very best person-centred care. I’m looking forward to the journey ahead and to welcoming our first residents.”

Castlewood has been designed with a focus on maximising the outdoor spaces including a village green entrance to the property, with greenhouses and raised beds for residents who want to enjoy gardening and private patios to the ground floor apartments.

Wrightcare, which is also part of the Eric Wright Group, plans to build, retain and operate a number of new care homes across the North West in the near future and the construction team is due to start on site with the second care home Brindlewood, Grimsargh near Preston.

This second development will encompass a 72-bedroom care home, along with 48 bungalows that are being delivered by Applethwaite, also part of the Eric Wright Group.

The project team included: Planning – Steve Abbott Associates, Lead Designer / Architect – Cassidy & Ashton, Civil & Structural – JP Structures, Landscape Architect – TEL Landscapes, MEP – TACE, Fire Engineering – Hoare Lea, Acoustics – Cundalls, Transport – Mode, Environmental – Envirotech, Building Control – Sweco.

