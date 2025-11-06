Green light for Outwood Academy Kirkby rebuild as Willmott Dixon sets out phased plan

Willmott Dixon has secured planning permission to deliver the new Outwood Academy Kirkby in Nottinghamshire, paving the way for a full replacement of the school’s dated 1970s buildings. Ashfield District Council has approved the scheme, which is fully funded by the Department for Education through its School Rebuilding Programme, with completion targeted for the 2028/29 academic year.

The project will create a modern, energy-efficient learning environment designed to meet contemporary curriculum needs and community expectations. Central to the plans are improved specialist teaching areas, dedicated sixth-form facilities and an upgraded sports offer, supporting both pupils and local users. The new main building will be constructed on the existing site, with the design focused on durability, low running costs and a better day-to-day experience for students and staff.

To maintain continuity of education, the works will be delivered in phases. A temporary teaching block will be installed and operated alongside the retained lower school and existing sports facilities, ensuring classes can continue with minimal disruption while construction progresses. Once the new school is ready for occupation, the current buildings will be safely demolished and the external sports areas completed, providing the final piece of the campus upgrade.

Nick Heath, director of delivery at Willmott Dixon, said the scheme reflects the contractor’s long-standing ties to the county and its emphasis on social impact. “With strong roots in Nottinghamshire, we’re delighted to be the selected partner for Outwood Academy Kirkby. The new facility will provide an enhanced offering to the local community, including dedicated sixth-form spaces and the transformation of the current on-site sporting facilities. As part of the project, we will also be engaging with local schools and colleges to provide careers advice and work experience opportunities. Social value is at the heart of what Willmott Dixon does, and we hope to leave a positive legacy by helping pupils prepare for their future. We have already started working with Outwood Academy Kirkby pupils, delivering mock interviews to help hone their skills for future opportunities.”

With planning now in place, enabling works and detailed sequencing can begin ahead of the main build. The approved approach balances the need for a safe, live school environment with the delivery of a high-quality education estate that will serve Kirkby and its surrounding communities for decades to come.

