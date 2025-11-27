Heathrow Third Runway Gets Government Backing in £33 Billion Superhub Plan

The government has thrown its weight behind Heathrow Airport Limited’s proposal for a third runway, paving the way for a £33 billion expansion to create a new “superhub” at the UK’s largest airport.

The preferred scheme, put forward by Heathrow Airport Limited (HAL), includes around £21 billion for the construction of a new north west runway and a further £12 billion for associated terminal and airfield infrastructure.

In addition to the expansion plans, HAL has committed to investing a separate £15 billion in modernising and upgrading existing airport facilities. This refurbishment programme is independent of the third runway and is expected to go ahead regardless of the outcome of the planning process for expansion.

The decision ends the chances of a rival proposal led by billionaire hotel entrepreneur Surinder Arora, whose alternative vision for Heathrow’s future has been under consideration alongside HAL’s plans.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander confirmed the government’s choice on Tuesday morning, following what she described as a detailed comparison of the remaining options for growth at Heathrow.

“Following a comparative assessment of the remaining proposals for Heathrow expansion, the government’s view is that the north west runway scheme brought forward by Heathrow Airport Limited offers the most credible and deliverable option,” she said.

“Today is another important step to enable a third runway and build on these benefits, setting the direction for the remainder of our work to get the policy framework in place for airport expansion. This will allow a decision on a third runway plan this parliament which meets our key tests including on the environment and economic growth.”

Heathrow Airport Limited will now prepare and submit an application for development consent for the north west runway, triggering a formal planning and examination process.

In a statement, HAL welcomed the government’s backing.

“We welcome the Government’s support for our scheme to build a third runway at Heathrow – the UK’s gateway to growth. Expanding Heathrow will mean more connectivity, increased trade, improved passenger experience and a huge economic boost for the British businesses that will help design and build it.

“However, we still need further clarity as to how the crucial next phase of the project will be regulated. We need definitive decisions from the CAA and Government by mid December so that delay to the project can be avoided and we can get on with delivering this vital project for our customers and for the UK.”

The chosen scheme will require significant alterations to surrounding infrastructure, including major works to the M25 estimated at around £1.25 billion. These works are expected to involve realignment and tunnelling to accommodate the new runway while maintaining one of the country’s busiest motorways.

With the government now formally backing HAL’s plan, attention will turn to the detailed planning process, environmental assessments and regulatory decisions that will determine how and when the third runway can move from policy to construction.

