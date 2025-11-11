McAvoy completes Leeds colleges’ campus block and concludes student training programme

Leading offsite manufacturer McAvoy has completed the construction of a new modular building at Leeds City College and Leeds Sixth Form College, both members of Luminate Education Group. The completion also marks the conclusion of a unique education programme, where students from the colleges followed the construction of their new study space from beginning to end.

Procured through the NHS Shared Business Services (SBS) Modular Building Framework, the new 1,380m2 ‘C block’ at Leeds City College’s Park Lane campus has capacity for 300 students and offers cutting-edge teaching space and facilities including laboratories, preparation rooms, study areas, sports science and massage rooms, changing facilities, staff offices and classrooms. As part of the BREEAM Excellent-rated project, 75% of the building’s modules were completed offsite including mechanical and electrical systems and internal fit-out, before being craned into place during a five-day installation. McAvoy also delivered the hard landscaping and EV charging points

.

Throughout the project, students from Leeds Sixth Form and Leeds City College were actively involved, starting with a visit to McAvoy’s Lisburn factory to see the offsite manufacturing process, through to observing the 42-module installation at the Park Lane campus in Leeds. McAvoy also provided opportunities for the students to build a scale model of a module and experience a Virtual Reality (VR) walkthrough of their new building during a VR demonstration.

Thomas Boyle, Senior Contracts Manager at McAvoy, commented: “Delivering this snag free modular building all while supporting students at the colleges who are considering careers in engineering, architecture and design, has been a great process. The students have seen first-hand how the building was delivered, and now it is complete will be able to enjoy the cutting-edge space to continue their studies.”

David Warren, Group Vice Principal for Development at Luminate Education Group, commented: “It’s great to see this much-needed space now ready for student use. Through this new facility, we’re better able to support the region’s growing number of 16–18-year-olds with high quality learning opportunities and respond to regional and national skills needs.

“It’s been especially rewarding to see our students involved throughout the project, gaining valuable insight during the process.”

