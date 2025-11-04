Reading’s Minster Quarter to Get £250m Makeover as McLaren Living Leads Regeneration

Reading’s long-awaited Minster Quarter regeneration has taken a major step forward after the council signed a £250 million development agreement with McLaren Living. The deal clears the way for one of the town’s most significant urban renewal schemes in recent years, transforming a prominent brownfield site into a new mixed-use neighbourhood.

The 5.2-acre site, previously occupied by the town’s Civic Centre, will be redeveloped to deliver more than 600 new homes, of which 30% will be affordable. Alongside the residential element, the plans include 40,000 sq ft of workspace, new shops, food and drink venues, and a 102-bed hotel – all centred around a new civic square in front of The Hexagon Theatre. The project will also deliver a new community hub and upgraded public spaces connecting Reading Minster and the market on Hosier Street.

McLaren Living’s design aims to create a vibrant new quarter that blends homes, culture, leisure, and workspaces in a central and accessible location. The scheme will prioritise sustainability and placemaking, with green spaces, pedestrian-friendly routes, and improved links to existing cultural and retail destinations across the town centre.

The developer is already playing a major role in Reading’s urban transformation, leading the nearby Broad Street Mall redevelopment, which will bring hundreds of additional homes and new commercial opportunities to the area. Combined, the two projects represent a pipeline of around 1,200 new homes, helping to meet local housing needs while reinvigorating the heart of the town.

A spokesperson for McLaren Living said the Minster Quarter represents “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine Reading’s civic and cultural core” and will be delivered in partnership with the local community and stakeholders.

For Reading Borough Council, the agreement marks a major milestone in a long-term ambition to revitalise the town centre and repurpose underused land for housing and economic growth. Construction is expected to start following detailed design and planning work, with the scheme set to act as a catalyst for wider regeneration across central Reading.

Once complete, the Minster Quarter will deliver a new destination that celebrates Reading’s history while providing the modern homes, amenities, and public spaces needed for its future.

