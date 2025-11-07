Reds10 to deliver £19.4m SEND school in Newham to tackle shortage of specialist places

Reds10, a leader in industrialised construction, has been awarded a £19.4m project for the construction of a new school building for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) at Connaught Special School in Newham, east London.

Reds10 will deliver a two-storey, all-through education facility for pupils aged 4 to 18, with capacity for 105 students. The school will specialise in supporting autistic children with severe learning difficulties, providing an inclusive environment that supports their development throughout their educational journey. This project will help address the significant shortage of SEND school places in Newham.

After being awarded the contract to deliver the project by The Department for Education (DfE) in the summer, construction is now underway, with completion scheduled for winter 2026/2027. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on 3rd November 2025, bringing together key partners and stakeholders from the DfE, London Borough of Newham and Learning in Harmony Trust to mark the official start of work on the site. This included Cllr Sarah Ruiz, Deputy Mayor & Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education & Sustainable Transport at the London Borough of Newham, as well as Gary Wilkie, CEO of the Learning in Harmony Trust and Nithra Subramaniam, Headteacher of Connaught Special School.

Connaught Special School, part of the Learning in Harmony Trust, is already making a significant difference in the lives of children with SEND, providing tailored teaching and resources that meet their individual needs and extending vital support to their families. The new facility will take the place of the temporary site currently operating in Upton Park, which accommodates 45 SEND pupils, and will offer a permanent, purpose-built setting designed to deliver the highest standards of education and care. Accommodating significantly more pupils, the new school is located just off Royal Road, near Prince Regent DLR station offering strong transport links for pupils, families, and staff.

Designed by HLM Architects, and in partnership with Newham Council and Learning in Harmony Trust, the SEND facility will feature purpose-built classrooms, flexible activity spaces, outdoor play areas, accessible parking, and interiors tailored for accessibility and student wellbeing including considerate acoustics and calming colours to support children with SEND.

The new school building will prioritise sustainability, targeting BREEAM Excellent accreditation with energy-efficient materials and low-carbon solutions integrated throughout. Using modular components manufactured at Reds10’s pioneering offsite factory facility in East Yorkshire, the build will ensure quality, consistency, and minimal on-site disruption.

Importantly, the school has also been designed to serve the wider Newham community. Outside school hours, its facilities will be available for local use underlining a shared commitment to social value, inclusion, and long-term impact.

Joe Shepherd, Managing Director – Public Sector at Reds10, said: “In partnership with the DfE we are proud to start the delivery of this purpose-built SEND school in Newham, which will become the latest example of the sustainable, innovative and high-quality educational facilities that our advanced construction techniques provide. This project represents a vital investment in specialist education, helping address a chronic shortage of SEND places in Newham, and we’re proud to create a space where neurodiverse pupils will be supported to reach their full potential.”

Councillor Sarah Ruiz, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education & Sustainable Transport, commented: “This exceptional new state of the art, purpose-built facility is a vital and very welcome addition to Newham’s family of schools. Designed with SEND needs specifically in mind, it will be welcomed by the parents, carers and the young people of this borough.

“Connaught School, with its 14 classrooms and specialist design, including therapy rooms, a sensory room, soft play area and exceptional access to all areas will mean that more of our children and young people with SEND can have their needs met in the borough.”

Gary Wilkie, CEO of Learning in Harmony Trust, commented: “Breaking ground marks a major step towards realising our ambition to create a school that fully meets the needs of its pupils and supports the wider community. Working with Reds10, we’re bringing to life a nurturing, modern environment where every child will have the opportunity to thrive and reach their potential.”

Nithra Subramaniam, Head Teacher at Connaught Special School, added: “It’s incredibly exciting to see work begin on such an important space for our pupils. Every detail of the new building has been designed with their needs in mind, all helping to create an environment where children feel safe, supported and ready to learn each day.”

