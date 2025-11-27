Study Inn Celebrates Landmark Year with Multiple Award Wins Across the UK and Europe

2025 has become one of the most significant years of recognition for the Study Inn Brand, as the high quality serviced student accommodation provider secures wins on both the National and European stage, including best private hall in four top UK Cities and Best in Class Resident Wellbeing Programme in Europe.

Study Inn achieved exceptional results in the Student Crowd Awards 2025, where winners were selected from 22,179 verified student reviews across 37 UK locations. Study Inn Bristol; Study Inn Exeter; Study Inn Leeds; and Study Inn Loughborough were each awarded Best Property in their respective cities. These awards are especially meaningful as they reflect real student sentiment, highlighting consistent excellence in service, safety, facilities, location, value for money, experience, and overall satisfaction.

Study Inn was awarded Best Resident Wellbeing Programme 2025 at The Class Foundation’s Best in Class Awards, held in Lisbon. In a highly competitive field of leading UK and pan-European operators, the judges recognised Study Inn’s commitment to creating a student living experience that prioritises mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing. The Group’s sector-first wellness spas, meditation rooms, housekeeping service, free English lessons, vibrant events calendar, and 24/7 on-site teams played a significant part in securing the accolade.

Matt Shakespeare, Managing Director of Operations, commented: “Winning these awards is an incredible honour and a true reflection of our teams’ passion and dedication. It demonstrates that our focus on wellbeing, service, community and value for money is making a very real difference for our residents, and that is where it matters most.”

Study Inn continues its momentum at the Property Week Student Accommodation Awards 2025 next month, where the Group is shortlisted for five national awards; Operator of the Year; Best Student Experience in Accommodation; Developer of the Year; Best Health and Wellbeing Initiative; and Halls of Residence Awards. This follows last year’s national success, where Study Inn won Best Student Wellbeing Programme 2024 at the same event.

Since its formation in 2009, Study Inn has continued to elevate the student accommodation experience through a hotel-style service model that includes 24/7 on-site staff and concierge, regular housekeeping, wellness spas, meditation rooms, yoga studios, gyms, cinema rooms, superfast Wi-Fi, all-inclusive bills, secure key-card access, and a curated social programme that helps residents build community. With major award wins now spanning local, national, and European levels, it reinforces Study Inn’s position as one of the leading operators in the student accommodation sector.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals