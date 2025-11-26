Swadlincote Set for £59 Million Leisure and Civic Hub at Former Mining Site

A major new leisure and office development is being proposed for Swadlincote, with South Derbyshire District Council unveiling plans for a £59 million complex on a former mining site at Cadley Park.

The scheme, designed by CPMG Architects, would deliver a contemporary glass-fronted leisure centre at ground level with an open-plan council office hub above, creating a new civic focus for the town. The council hopes construction could begin as early as September next year, subject to planning approval.

Located off William Nadin Way, the development is intended to breathe new life into the Cadley Park site and provide modern facilities to serve residents across South Derbyshire. The proposals include a state-of-the-art leisure centre to replace the ageing Green Bank Leisure Centre on Civic Way, which would be demolished once the new building is open.

South Derbyshire District Council has launched a public consultation, inviting local people to share their views on the plans ahead of a formal planning application expected before the end of the year. Residents, businesses and community groups are being encouraged to review the designs and comment on how the new hub can best meet local needs.

Council leader Robert Pearson said the project represented a significant step forward for the district.

“A project like this is complicated and there has been a huge amount of work going on in the background to get us to this stage,” he said.

“But of course, these key milestones in the programme are the most exciting, as we all get to take a sneak peek at what has been happening, and the plans for this future new addition to our district.”

If approved, the Cadley Park development would provide Swadlincote with a modern leisure destination and new council headquarters on a single site, transforming a former industrial area into a landmark community asset.

