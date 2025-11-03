WCCTV Unveils Stellifii: The Single Platform Transforming Surveillance, Safety & Compliance

The UK’s leading provider of redeployable surveillance launches a next-generation, cloud-powered platform for connected site management.

Wireless CCTV (WCCTV) today announced the launch of Stellifii, its new in-house platform that combines market-leading security systems with a dedicated cloud software to create a single solution for security, safety, compliance and environmental monitoring. All our solutions are built to be self-efficient and are powered independently, transmitting over 4G/5G networks and operable in locations without fixed infrastructure.

Developed in-house, Stellifii’s integrated tools provide unmatched efficiency in managing business-critical risks from any location. With a single login, users gain comprehensive access to live and recorded footage, environmental monitoring, compliance tracking and AI-driven alerts – streamlining operations and reducing manual oversight typically required by separate systems.

Stellifii is not just about technology. It’s about delivering tangible outcomes by enabling:

Delivery of real-time site surveillance and safety from anywhere.

Detection of threats with AI-driven analytics (intruders, PPE, smoke/fire).

Monitoring of air quality, weather and noise with environmental sensing.

Reduction of site visits with remote diagnostics.

The ability to manage everything in one centralised dashboard for cross-functional reporting.

Stellifii is now deployed across multiple organisations, including construction, transport infrastructure, local government and police. The platform is ideal for managing multiple sites or remote assets without fixed infrastructure and allows for the adoption of the latest IoT technologies, making it suitable for any organisation managing multiple sites. ​

David Gilbertson, Chief Executive Officer at Wireless CCTV, commented, “Industries need to adopt a new standard of security. Stellifii is the future of safety and real-time compliance, enabling users to adopt proactive strategies to protect employees, equipment and time”.​

Mark Hastry, Chief Technology Officer at Wireless CCTV, said, “Our goal with Stellifii was to create a reliable platform customers can use anywhere, giving them complete control, further insights and a smarter way of managing. With the AI-driven features, it enables faster action, greater efficiency and smarter decision making, along with peace of mind knowing the platform is NDAA-compliant and secured with AES256 encryption”.​

For more information on Stellifii, please visit www.wcctv.co.uk/stellifii.

