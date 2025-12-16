Taylor Wimpey showcases entry-level construction careers during Education Secretary visit

Taylor Wimpey North East welcomed MP Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education, and students from Harry Watts Academy to its Burdon Manor development for an immersive construction careers experience.

The visit began with a presentation at the school, delivered by Ben McKie, Trainee Assistant Quantity Surveyor, and Ellen Page, Assistant Engineer and representative from the Young Persons Forum. Students then took part in a full site induction, before exploring the site and seeing the different stages of construction in action.

Accompanied by Ben McKie, Ellen Page and Bridget Phillipson MP, students gained insight into the range of career opportunities available within the industry. The day concluded with an informal question-and-answer session over lunch, giving students the chance to speak directly with industry professionals.

Ben McKie, Trainee Assistant Quantity Surveyor at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “The students gained a real insight into life on a live construction site, from their induction, through to exploring the showhomes and seeing different roles in action. It was a great opportunity to showcase the variety of careers available, and we’re looking forward to continuing our partnership in 2026.”

Martin Thompson, class teacher at Harry Watts Academy, said: “The visit was an outstanding experience for our students and something they will remember for a long time. They came away with a far better understanding of what it is like to work on a construction site and the range of career opportunities available within the industry. The real-world experience they gained goes far beyond what a classroom can offer.”

The initiative reflects Taylor Wimpey’s ongoing commitment to supporting young people and promoting careers in construction across the North East region.

