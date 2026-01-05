BDC Expert Insight / Greencore Homes – Why Ed Miliband’s “zero bills” homes must start at the point of construction

Laura Stone, COO at Greencore Homes, comments: “The Government’s ambition to invest £13 billion in creating ‘zero bill’ homes represents a significant opportunity to improve comfort, cut energy costs and accelerate progress towards Net Zero. Retrofitting existing properties to achieve this can be complex, disruptive and expensive. Technologies such as heat pumps and solar panels can only truly reduce bills when the home itself is sufficiently insulated and airtight.

“That’s why future-proofing new homes from the outset matters. Designing new homes properly now is far more cost-effective and far less disruptive than trying to fix performance issues later down the line. Long-term energy performance, not short-term compliance, is what ultimately protects households and ensures public investment delivers real value for the long-term.

“Action must go beyond retrofitting technologies alone and focus much more on building energy-efficient, future-proofed homes from the very start of construction. When homes are designed with high levels of insulation, natural materials and integrated renewables, zero energy bills become achievable without the need for costly upgrades.

“At Greencore Homes, we’re proving that our homes can deliver EPC A performance, low running costs and comfort from day one. Our homes are built to Passivhaus standards using natural, non-toxic materials to ensure superior insulation, airtightness and comfort. Standard features include triple-glazed windows, air source heat pumps, optimised solar PV panels and EV charging points, reducing bills and carbon while giving people homes that are healthier and more comfortable to live in. Warm homes should be treated as critical national infrastructure – every year of delay is a missed opportunity to improve living standards, strengthen energy security and accelerate the UK’s progress towards net zero.”

