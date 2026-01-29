Bowmer + Kirkland secures £274m Newcastle student campus transformation

Bowmer + Kirkland has been appointed to deliver a £274m redevelopment of the Castle Leazes student accommodation campus in Newcastle, working with Unite Students and Newcastle University.

The project has now secured Gateway 2 approval from the Building Safety Regulator, allowing construction to move forward on the replacement of the existing 1960s estate. The redevelopment will deliver 2,009 new student bedrooms across a collection of buildings ranging from two to nine storeys, creating a modern and future-ready student living environment.

The Castle Leazes scheme marks Bowmer + Kirkland’s second major student accommodation project to achieve Gateway 2 approval this month, following clearance for a separate scheme in Bristol providing more than 500 beds.

Temple Reach PBSA development

Designed by Norr Architects, the Newcastle development will be delivered in two phases. Phase one will provide 788 new student rooms, scheduled to be ready for the 2028/29 academic year. The remaining accommodation will follow in time for the 2029/30 intake, completing the full transformation of the campus.

Demolition and enabling works began in June 2024, and Bowmer + Kirkland said the project has already generated £9.6m in social value. This includes local employment opportunities, regional supply chain spend, community initiatives and training programmes linked to the scheme.

Ed Besford, regional director for the North East and Scotland at Bowmer + Kirkland, said Castle Leazes represents a landmark project for the city and highlighted the long-standing relationship with both Unite Students and Newcastle University. He added that securing Gateway 2 approval reflects the team’s commitment to meeting the highest safety and regulatory standards, marking the contractor’s third approval from the regulator in the past six months.

The Newcastle appointment follows further success for Bowmer + Kirkland’s western team, which recently secured Gateway 2 sign-off for the Temple Reach PBSA scheme in Bristol. That 22-storey development will deliver 531 student rooms alongside 4,300 sq ft of workspace on a former industrial site near the River Avon, helping to connect the University of Bristol’s Enterprise Campus with the city’s waterfront.

Together, the projects underline Bowmer + Kirkland’s growing presence in the purpose-built student accommodation sector across the UK.

