Costa Coffee sets sights on next wave of UK store expansion

Costa Coffee has outlined a fresh set of acquisition requirements as it looks to continue expanding its estate across the UK.

The coffee chain opened more than 80 new stores in 2025 and is now targeting further growth across a range of locations, including retail parks, high streets, shopping centres and travel destinations. A key focus of the expansion strategy is also the continued rollout of drive-through formats.

Within retail parks, Costa is seeking units ranging from 1,500 sq ft to 2,500 sq ft, with external seating and nearby car parking. Both freestanding and in-line units will be considered, particularly in out-of-town locations with strong traffic flow and close proximity to foodstores, retail and leisure clusters.

For high street and shopping centre locations, the operator is looking for similarly sized units between 1,500 sq ft and 2,500 sq ft, again with outside seating where possible. Costa is also open to opportunities in locations such as universities, hospitals and leisure destinations, where consistent footfall supports all-day trading.

Travel locations form another strand of the growth plan, with Costa seeking sites within transport hubs and train stations. Units from as little as 125 sq ft are being considered in these settings, including grab-and-go kiosks, standard retail units and suitable conversions, provided footfall levels are high.

Drive-through expansion remains a priority, with Costa targeting units between 1,250 sq ft and 2,200 sq ft. Ideal sites will be located in out-of-town areas, close to foodstores, retail warehousing and leisure uses, and will include a dedicated drive-through lane, external seating and either dedicated or shared car parking.

Property adviser Savills, which was appointed by Costa in 2025, is leading the search for suitable new locations as the brand continues to build momentum across its UK estate.

