Holborn Circus set for bold new chapter as refurbishment gets green light

Work is due to begin later this year on a major refurbishment of Holborn Circus, as developer Tishman Speyer prepares to appoint a contractor for the landmark Farringdon building.

Construction is scheduled to start in the second half of the year at the former Sainsbury’s headquarters, marking the next stage in the building’s evolution. The project will reimagine the property as a modern, highly sustainable office destination designed for the future of work.

Plans include the introduction of new internal atriums to bring more light into the building, a complete overhaul of the ground floor and basement spaces, and the creation of a new roof terrace offering outdoor amenity space.

Martin Simonneau, Managing Director at Tishman Speyer, said the scheme reflects the company’s confidence in London’s office market and its long-term prospects.

He added that the development will draw on Tishman Speyer’s placemaking and development expertise, with the aim of delivering one of the City’s most attractive and environmentally responsible working environments.

